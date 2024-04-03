Politics
4 ministers summoned by MP Jokowi: all will be present on Friday
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the four ministers who are members of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet will be present to respond to the summons of the Constitutional Court (MK) to speak at the hearing on the dispute over the results of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres ) at the Constitutional Court (MK) on Friday (05/04/2024).
According to Jokowi, the ministers will be present because they were invited by the MP.
“Yes, everyone will be present because they were invited by the MP, everyone will be present on Friday,” Jokowi said during a press release at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Wednesday (3/ 4/2024).
The four ministers in question are Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs (Menko Economic) Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Minister of Social Affairs. Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini.
The President was then asked if he had given instructions to his four ministers before delivering the explanation in the MK.
According to Jokowi, the ministers will later provide explanations based on their respective functions.
“Yes, explain what each minister did. If you are Minister of Finance, what kind of budget is there? If you are Minister of Social Affairs, explain what type of social assistance it is”, Jokowi said.
“Everything will be explained later, wait until Friday, okay?”, he repeated again.
Furthermore, when asked further about the alleged politicization of social assistance (bansos) during the presidential election, which was also mentioned during the hearing before the Constitutional Court, Jokowi said he did not want to make comments.
“I don’t want to comment on anything regarding the Constitutional Court,” Jokowi said.
As previously reported, the MP ultimately decided to summon four Indonesian Advanced Cabinet ministers to speak at a follow-up hearing on the dispute. 2024 presidential election next Friday.
“Friday will be reserved for the summoning of the parties deemed necessary by the Constitutional Court based on the results of the meeting of the honorable judges this morning,” said Suhartoyo, head of the Constitutional Court, during the hearing on Monday (1 /4/2024).
There is also another party that will be summoned by the Constitutional Court on Friday, namely the Honorary Council of Election Organizers (DKPP) of the Republic of Indonesia.
Suhartoyo then said that summoning the four ministers did not mean that the Constitutional Court had granted the request of presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate (capres-cawapres) serial number 1 Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and of the pair of candidates (paslon) serial number 3 Ganjar. Pranowo-Mahfud MD as plaintiff.
For your information, both sides have previously requested that a number of senior Indonesian ministers be summoned by the Court.
Suhartoto explained that in dispute hearings like this, the Constitutional Court does not take sides by accommodating the wishes of any of the parties involved in the dispute.
“So this is purely about meeting the interests of the judges. Simply put, we have effectively denied the petitioners' motion, but we have taken a separate position because of the judge's position, these parts are considered important to be heard at trial. which hopefully can be heard on Friday (05/04/2024),” Suhartoyo said.
