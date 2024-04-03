Imran's lawyer asks court to disregard Azam's testimony – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyer on Tuesday urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to reject the testimony of the former principal secretary to the Prime Minister in the figure case as it was pointedly obtained under questionable circumstances.

Lawyer Salman Safdar made this argument before an IHC division bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, which resumed hearing on the appeals filed by Mr Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the encryption case.

The lawyer pointed out that Azam Khan, once a close confidant of the former prime minister and an accused in the case, disappeared in June 2023.

Then, instead of recording his confession, he testified against the ex-prime minister before an investigator and a magistrate, Mr. Safdar argued.

PTI founder appreciates SC suo motu for judge's letter, says full hearing would have been better

He said the first information report in the case was recorded on August 15, 2023 and Mr Khan recorded his statement the very next day.

The IHC bench went through the file and found that Azam Khan went missing on June 15 and reappeared on July 20, recording his statement a month later.

Mr. Safdar cast doubt on the ex-bureaucrats' testimony, arguing that it was recorded under questionable circumstances.

Therefore, the court should not give any credence to his testimony, he argued, adding that the magistrate recorded the statement without first informing the other accused.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until today (Wednesday), when lawyer Safdar will continue his arguments.

During the hearing, the PTI leaders' lawyer repeatedly questioned the conduct of Mr. Khan's former principal secretary in the matter.

Judges under pressure

Speaking to the media after attending the trial in the $190 million corruption case, Mr Khan claimed on Tuesday that he had been found guilty by judges under pressure.

Mr Khan said Accounting Judge Mohammad Bashir, who convicted him in the Toshakhana case, was under pressure and admitted to the prison hospital due to stress.

Similarly, civil judge Qudratullah said he could not carry out a Walima ceremony until the trial in the Iddat case was over.

He welcomed the Supreme Court's suo moto opinion on a letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who complained about the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters. However, he said it would have been better if the case had been heard by a full court.

Published in Dawn, April 3, 2024

