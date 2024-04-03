Biden speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping





President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, their first conversation since meeting last November in California. The two leaders were expected to discuss climate change, economic relations between the United States and China as well as advances in artificial intelligence and the fight against illegal drug trafficking, such as fentanyl, according to a senior official of the 'administration. Officials downplayed expectations ahead of Tuesday's call, describing it as a “check” amid the administration's efforts to “maintain open and regular lines of communication to responsibly manage competition and avoid unintended consequences “. Although the call between Biden and Xi Jinping lasted 105 minutes, an administration official told ABC News, longer than previous phone conversations between the two leaders. When Biden and Xi met in Woodside near San Francisco last year, the two agreed to continue talking as they face global challenges. Their phone conversation on Tuesday, a senior administration official said, was intended to “find an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss difficult issues.” The White House called the conversation “frank and constructive.” “They reviewed and encouraged progress on key issues discussed at the Woodside Summit, including counter-narcotics cooperation, ongoing military-to-military communication, talks to address AI risks and continued efforts on climate change and exchanges between peoples.” according to a reading of the phone call. Biden also stressed “the importance of maintaining peace and stability” in Taiwan and raised concerns about China's support for Russia's military defense. Domestically, according to the White House, Biden discussed with Xi trade policies and other economic practices that “harm American workers and families.” It was also announced Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would travel to China on Wednesday for a week of bilateral meetings and other engagements. His trip will be aimed at pressuring his Chinese counterparts regarding these trade practices, as well as expanding U.S.-China cooperation against illicit financing and advancing work on shared priorities such as financial stability and the fight against climate change, according to a senior Treasury official. “Both leaders welcomed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication and manage the relationship responsibly through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the coming weeks and months, including including during upcoming visits by Secretaries Yellen and Blinken,” the White House said. said. China has economic reasons to become more engaged with the United States, as its economy is in recession and Xi wants to restore confidence in his market and attract more foreign investment. Last week, the Chinese president met with a delegation of American CEOs in Beijing. The results of the two countries' Tuesday call underscored the litany of areas on which the two leaders remain fundamentally at odds. Beijing believes Biden's policies are “suppressing” China and its economy. One of Xi's biggest concerns is U.S. exports of advanced chips. The Chinese press release notably accuses the United States of “repressing the development of high technology in China” and threatens to “not stand idly by” if the United States continues to do so. The Biden administration has described its economic restrictions on China as a “small yard, high fence” strategy. This means that they impose strict restrictions on a few areas with important military applications, while maintaining regular economic relations in other areas. ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report. Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbal.com/biden-speaks-with-chinese-president-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos