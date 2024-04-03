Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi announces delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestine and Sudan





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially announced the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians and Sudanese during an event at the Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Wednesday (03/04/2024). This aid delivery shows the Indonesian government's commitment to maintaining world peace and actively engaging in various humanitarian missions, whether due to war or disaster. We are also concerned by the humanitarian events occurring in Gaza as well as the internal conflict in Sudan which has caused numerous victims. “For this reason, for the umpteenth time, we are once again carrying out a humanitarian mission by sending aid to Egypt and Sudan to help our brothers and sisters who need help,” President Jokowi said. The aid sent, the President said, amounts to around IDR 30 billion in the form of medicines and health equipment as well as other aid. The aid sent was tailored to existing needs on the ground, as well as official requests from the Egyptian government and the Sudanese government. “This aid will be delivered directly to Egypt and Sudan and the delegation will be led by Pak Suharyanto, head of the BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) which is composed of elements from ministries and institutions as well as government partners” , he explained. “I hope this aid can help relieve our brothers and sisters who are suffering disasters in Gaza and Sudan,” he added. On another occasion, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi explained in more detail that this was the umpteenth time he was sending aid. Finally, Indonesia also sent aid in the form of parachutes to deliver air aid via Jordan. Meanwhile, aid sent by land from the Indonesian government, community and non-governmental organizations reached more than 4,400 tonnes. Foreign Minister Retno confirmed that almost all Indonesian aid had gone to Palestine. Almost everything we have seems to have arrived because we packed it carefully, didn't have to repack it, etc. “Indeed, we know that in the case of many countries, there are obstacles for many land contributors because all incoming goods must be controlled by Israel,” he said. Two Garuda planes carrying aid are expected to arrive on April 4, 2024, one in Port Sudan and the other in Cairo. This aid delivery marks concrete steps taken by Indonesia to play an active role on the global humanitarian scene. Once again, the President said earlier, our diplomacy focuses on two things: the first is peace diplomacy, so we are also active in the struggle of the Palestinian people. The second is humanitarian diplomacy. “When the country or when we see victims of war or natural disasters, Indonesia always tries to contribute according to its capabilities,” the foreign minister said. (BPMI SETPRES/AIT)

