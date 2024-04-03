Defeat in Türkiye's local elections is Erdogan's worst setback





IIt was a humiliating experience, and one for which the Turkish president was not the best prepared: less than a year after being re-elected as Turkish president against a candidate nominated by six opposition parties, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered his worst political setback since his first arrival. to power in 2002. The main opposition party, the secular Republican People's Party (CHP), outpaced its ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the number of votes cast in Sunday's local elections. ; with a total of 37.7% of the votes, against 35.5% for the AKP. Not only did the opposition retain the key city halls of Istanbul and Ankara, but they also conquered a large number of other cities and towns that they had previously failed to conquer, including some strongholds of the 'AKP. Learn more Subscribers only Local elections in Türkiye: a resounding victory for the opposition is a crushing defeat for Erdogan Re-elected with a significant lead over his opponent AKP, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, 52, is now a serious candidate for the 2028 presidential election. This rejection of Erdogan's party by the ballot box was particularly hard for a leader whose style of exercising power has taken such an authoritarian turn that he does not even seem to be preparing his own successor. A turning point' Erdogan's setback comes at a happy time for him: no other national elections, legislative or presidential, are scheduled before 2028. His power is therefore not immediately threatened. The 70-year-old president nevertheless seemed to feel the blow in his speech on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the first results: the AKP, he admitted, had suffered “a loss of altitude” across Turkey. The people have delivered a “message” that their party will “analyze” by engaging in “courageous” self-criticism, he declared. Erdogan said the results represented “not an end, but a turning point” for his party. A turning point towards what? The president, visibly stunned, refrained from responding. In the opinion of most commentators, the country's very poor economic situation, inflation which reached 80% at the end of 2022 and still remained at 67% in February and the resulting increase in the cost of living explain largely the verdict of the voters. These factors undoubtedly encouraged disaffected AKP voters to stay home, as the declining turnout suggests. Some of them also appear to have turned to a new small Islamist party, once an ally of Erdogan. The state of public finances and local corruption no longer allowed the AKP to distribute so much largesse to its voters. Logically, Erdogan should now prioritize improving the economic situation of his fellow citizens. His idea of ​​constitutional reform, which could have opened the way to a third term, seems postponed for the moment. He could also focus on foreign policy, favoring closer ties with the United States. Hopefully he will not seek to distract from his own problems by intensifying repression against the Kurds to please the nationalists, or by intervening again in northern Syria. In this regard, Monday's bombing of Kurdish positions in northern Iraq by the Turkish Air Force is a worrying sign. Endowed with a great talent for adaptation, the “leader” should soon get his act together. However, after two decades in power, in an atmosphere of the end of his reign, this warning makes him seem less formidable. Learn more Subscribers only Türkiye: Erdogan's resounding defeat in local elections The world Translation of an original article published in French on limonde.fr; the publisher can only be responsible for the French version.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/opinion/article/2024/04/02/defeat-in-turkey-s-local-elections-is-erdogan-s-worst-setback_6667146_23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos