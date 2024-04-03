Trump promises he will make a 'statement' on abortion 'next week'





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his campaign will take up the issue of abortion next week, just after a Florida court cleared the way for a six-week ban on the procedure.

At a campaign rally here, Trump responded to a question from NBC News: Do you support the six-week abortion ban that the Florida Supreme Court just upheld?

Amid boos from the crowd, Trump, a Florida resident, responded by shaking hands with others on stage: “We will make a statement next week on abortion.

President Joe Biden and his campaign were quick to attack Trump.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“You already made your statement, Donald,” Biden tweeted, attaching an old message from Trump with some of the words circled in red: “I was able to kill Roe v. Wade.”

Biden campaign spokeswoman Sarafina Chitika said in a statement: Donald Trump has said women should be punished for having abortions, is running on a national ban and supports cruel state bans like Florida's. Trump is proud to have overturned Roe v. Wade, and he is responsible for every extreme ban on abortion, every attack on contraception, and every cruel and dangerous restriction imposed on women because of it.

The Florida Supreme Court allowed the six-week ban, making it one of the most restrictive laws in the country.

Abortion is one of the thorniest issues for Trump's candidacy. While he is quick to remind conservatives that he appointed three Supreme Court justices who helped form the majority that struck down abortion protections in 2022, he has so far avoided saying what should follow.

Some in his party want a national ban on abortion, and Trump himself has said he is considering a national ban at 15 or 16 weeks. In an interview last month with Sid Rosenberg on New York's WABC radio, Trump floated for 15 weeks.

“The number of weeks now, people agree on 15, and I think in terms of that, and it will result in something very reasonable,” he said. But people, even the most radical ones, agree on a time limit of 15 weeks, which seems to be a number that people agree on.

The Trump campaign has not clarified the details of what, if anything, will happen next week. During his presidency, Trump often promised that he would make big announcements in two weeks, although it often took much longer.

Trump's comments in which he appeared to support a standard for abortion restrictions appear to be at odds with a statement released Tuesday by his campaign, in which senior adviser Brian Hughes said Trump “supports the preservation of life but also made it clear that he supported states' rights because”. it supports the right of voters to make decisions for themselves. »

Asked in March by NBC News whether there were plans to release a concrete proposal to support a federal ban on abortion, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt remained vague.

As President Trump has stated repeatedly, he will sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that satisfies everyone,” she said. “During his first term, President Trump has appointed strong constitutionalist federal judges and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the decision to the states, something others have tried to do for more than 50 years.

Trump has been outspoken about how politically difficult the issue of abortion is for his party, calling on other Republicans to learn how to talk about abortion.

This issue cost us unnecessarily, but dearly, in the midterm elections, he said in September on Truth Social.

In an NBC News poll conducted in January, 44% of registered voters said they thought Biden would handle abortion better than Trump, while 32% said the opposite.

Trump's support for a federal ban on abortion could be troubling for Republicans in swing states, who have tried to moderate their positions on an issue popular among the electorate.

This is an important issue that Democrats are taking up in battleground states and nationally. Biden's campaign released an ad Tuesday highlighting Trump's past boasts of helping overturn Roe v. Wade.

Donald Trump doesn't trust women, Biden says in ad. I do.

Natasha Korecki reported from Chicago and Gabe Gutierrez from Grand Rapids.

Natasha Korecki

Gabe Gutierrez

Jake Traylor contributed.

