Castist remarks against PM Modi: BJP approaches panel poll against TMC leader Piyush Panda | Kolkata News

The BJP has approached the Election Commission against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Piyush Panda over his allegedly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modis caste ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, the party submitted a letter to the EC seeking action against the TMC in this regard.

In a video of the purported speech, Panda was heard saying that Narendra Modi had blasphemed while inaugurating the incomplete Ram Mandir. That's what the Shankaracharyas say, not me. Modi is so arrogant. He is from the Teli community and he inaugurates the temple even though the Brahmins are not invited.

“He looks good. He modeled his beard after Rabindranath Tagore. We sometimes don't know if this man is a Bengali. He disguised himself as a kabiguru. He lies so much that even thieves don't lie that much. How station sell tea? Did anyone know the name of the station? If anyone comes and shows me or tells me at which station the Prime Minister sells tea, I will leave politics. arrogant Narendra Modi is the son of a Teli….”, added the TMC leader.

The BJP accused Panda of not only using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi but also insulting the entire OBC community. His letter to the EC read, “Piyush Panda, who is the organizational district president of TMC Contai, has been hurling insults at honorable Prime Minister Modi ji.

In the most humiliating way, this Panda Piyush called the respected Shri Modi ji “son of a Teli”.

Furthermore, in doing so, this person has damaged the reputation of the entire OBC community. In this video clip, he not only used abusive language but also defamed Modi ji, stating that there was no railway station where Modi sold tea when he was a young boy,” it read.

In the letter, the BJP further said that the statement was meant to have the approval of the TMC. “The use of offensive language against the Prime Minister constitutes a very serious violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) for which the Commission should take very strong action against this person, in particular by 'excluding from the entire electoral process. Further, TMC needs to be sternly cautioned to ensure that such behavior does not recur,” the letter, undersigned by BJP leader Shishir Bajoria, added.

On Monday, the BJP filed three cases against the TMC. In one of the complaints, he asked the Election Commission to ensure that all parties are given equal opportunity to display campaign materials and political advertisements at designated locations.

In West Bengal, a single political party, the one in power, has monopolized all these spaces to obstruct and hinder the smooth conduct of the electoral process. It is the responsibility of the Commission to ensure fair and effective implementation of its own model code of conduct. All parties and candidates should be given equal opportunity in this regard,” the complaint states.

The BJP also stressed that state government advertisements displayed on top of government buildings “must be opposed as per the guidelines laid down by the Commission”.

We draw your attention to many such hoardings, with pictures of the Chief Minister and other ministers, which were put up before the MCC came into force, have still not been removed while every hoarding with the honorable Prime Minister was withdrawn. down. The Commission is requested to take immediate cognizance of the above-mentioned matters and ensure efficient, fair and non-partisan conduct of the electoral process in West Bengal,” the letter read.

The BJP also filed a complaint against the TMC for making public the personal information of its Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra and asked the election panel to take action in this regard.