Erdoan seeks to repair ties with Israel after dramatic election defeat – report





Turkish President Tayyip Erdoan attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey March 8, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

After suffering a crushing defeat in last Sunday's local elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is now reportedly seeking to restore his country's ties with Israel following months of incitement and open support for the terrorist organization Hamas, the Israeli newspaper Maariv. When Erdoan threatened to send Netanyahu to Allah in a message two weeks ago, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand. During this smear session, according to Maariv, the Turkish diplomat assured Katz that the Turkish leader's “harsh rhetoric against Israel stemmed from Erdoan's political considerations in Turkey's local elections.” Once the elections are over, Turkey would begin to repair deeply strained relations by returning Turkey's ambassador to Israel and inviting Israel's ambassador back to Ankara, he said.

Local elections in Türkiye ended in defeat for Erdogan's candidates. in Istanbul @ekrem_imamoglu and in Ankara @mansuryavas06Congratulation to. This @RTErdoganA clear message for Israel: attacking Israel no longer works, it must find new materials. – Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 31, 2024

The Maariv report appeared shortly after Katz claimed that Erdoan's defeat was due to his animosity toward Israel. Israel's foreign minister provocatively congratulated his rivals on their victory in a Turkish-language article on . Local elections in Türkiye ended in defeat for Erdogan's candidates. Congratulations to Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul and Mansur Yavas in Ankara, Katz wrote. This is a clear message to Erdoan: attacking Israel no longer works, he must find new material, he added. After years of good relations between the two countries, Erdoan began to harshly criticize Israel after the Gaza Flotilla Incident in 2010, before restore full diplomatic relations in 2022, culminating with the announcement last September of its intention to visit Israel soon. However, since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, Erdoan has once again given his full support to Hamas, refusing to call them terrorists on several occasions and even comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In Sunday's local elections, the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won another 15 mayoral elections, including in Ankara, the capital, as well as in Istanbul, where Erdoan began his political career as mayor decades ago. According to Reuters, this electoral defeat constitutes the worst defeat for Erdoan and his Islamist Justice and Development Party (AK) since coming to power in 2003.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allisrael.com/erdogan-seeks-to-restore-relations-with-israel-after-dramatic-election-defeat-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos