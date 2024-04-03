2024 presidential election: Donald Trump and Joe Biden expected to win primaries in New York and Connecticut





NEW YORK — Voters in four states, including New York and Connecticut, weighed in on their parties' presidential nominees Tuesday, a largely symbolic vote now that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have locked down the nominations Democrats and Republicans. .

Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin, adding to their list of delegates for their party conventions this summer.

Follow the results of the presidential elections in New York and Connecticut live

Their victories, while hardly surprising, nevertheless offer clues about grassroots voters' enthusiasm for the upcoming 2020 rematch, which has left a majority of Americans disappointed. Biden has faced opposition from activists encouraging Democrats to vote against him to send a message of disapproval for his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, and some Republican critics of Trump are still voting for his rivals who have dropped out.

“Uncommitted” in Rhode Island and Connecticut received a similar share of the Democratic vote as the protest campaigns in Minnesota and Michigan, which received 19% and 13%, respectively.

In particular, the numbers from Wisconsin, a crucial battleground in November, will provide insight into how many Republicans still disagree with Trump and how many Democrats are disappointed with Biden. Trump campaigned Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, two Midwestern battlegrounds.

“Donald Trump is the first person I can remember who actually tried to keep all the promises he made during the campaign,” said Scott Lindemann, a 62-year-old entrepreneur in Kenosha, Wis., who voted for the former president in the 2017 GOP primary. “I was very impressed by that.”

In New York, Steve Wheatley, 70, a registered Republican, said he wishes there were more candidates to choose from. He said he voted for Nikki Haley even though “she doesn't have a chance” due to a lack of options.

“We need younger candidates with new ideas to run for president,” said Wheatley, a resident of Athens, a small town in the Hudson Valley. “I prefer a Democrat but our choices are slim. Look what Biden has done so far with the economy.”

Theresa Laabs, a 55-year-old cashier in Kenosha, said her family is feeling the impact of rising food and gas prices, but she voted for Biden in the Democratic primary because she feels that it works to mitigate inflation.

“I understand it's the economy that's the issue today, and I hope Joe continues to work even harder over the next four years to try to reduce these things and make life easier for the family who works,” Laabs said.

Trump and Biden turned their attention to the general election a few weeks ago after Haley dropped out of the GOP race. Biden visited all the major battlegrounds last month after his State of the Union address.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee have outpaced Trump and the Republicans in fundraising. Biden claimed the biggest single-event fundraising record last week when he raised $26 million at a prestigious event in New York last week, with big names from the entertainment world teaming up with the president and his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump plans to outdo his rival with a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend that he hopes will raise $33 million.

As presidential candidates blocked their parties' nominations, turnout was slow in Rhode Island, where just 4% of eligible voters had cast ballots as of 5 p.m., a figure that included Tuesday's in-person votes as well as postal and advance votes. .

The process was also slow crossing the border in Connecticut, where early voting took place for the first time in state history. Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas said turnout was only 1 to 2 percent in some communities as of 11 a.m., while it was 4 percent in Stamford, one of the largest cities of State. “What we've heard on the ground over the last few weeks is that this is not a competitive primary,” she said of the low numbers.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writer Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, and Maysoon Khan in Athens, New York, contributed.

———-

* Receive news from eyewitnesses

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a news tip or story idea we should cover? Submit it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.

Copyright 2024 by Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/2024-presidential-election-donald-trump-joe-biden-expected-to-win-primaries-in-ny-connecticut/14606906/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos