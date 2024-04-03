Connect with us

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have a candid discussion: from the war between Russia and Ukraine, from Taiwan to the TikTok divestment campaign | 5 points

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a “frank and constructive discussion” on various topics, both cooperative and confrontational, according to the White House. It was their first phone call since their summit in California in November 2023. The discussion lasted 105 minutes, focusing on cooperation and disparities.

“President Biden spoke today by telephone with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China. The purpose of this call was to build on the two leaders' meeting in Woodside, California, in November of last year. For about an hour and 45 minutes, “The two leaders had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of divergence,” said White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks to reporters at a news conference.

1) Russia-Ukraine War

During the discussion, Biden raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security. The United States remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the White House reported.

2) Divestment from TikTok

“If the United States persists in suppressing China's high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, we will not stand idly by,” Xi warned, according to Chinese state media.

Biden also refused to back down on TikTok, the Chinese-owned blockbuster app that Congress is threatening to ban unless it changes hands, with Kirby saying Biden insisted he wanted to protect the security of Americans' data.

Biden told Xi that the United States “will continue to take necessary steps to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment,” according to the White House.

Kirby said Biden raised U.S. concerns about popular social media app TikTok, which faces a proposed U.S. bill that would force its Chinese owner ByteDance to divest due to data security concerns and of disinformation.

“He made it clear to President Xi that this was not a ban on the app, but rather our interest in divesting it so that the national security interests and data security of the American people can be protected,” Kirby said.

3) Taiwan

The White House said President Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

China has denounced Lai, a longtime proponent of a separate identity for the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing, but U.S. officials have been cautiously optimistic that Chinese military measures ahead of the inauguration will not go further. beyond past practices.

In the phone call, Xi told Biden that Taiwan remained an “impassable red line” for China, according to state media.

4) South China Sea

The United States has expressed concern over rising Chinese actions against the Philippines in the South China Sea conflict.

5) Commercial policies

“Biden also expressed ongoing concerns about China's unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices, which harm American workers and families,” Kirby said.

The leaders engaged in a nearly two-hour phone conversation, described by Kirby as “pragmatic,” ahead of upcoming meetings next week between Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. This is happening as China demonstrates its military strength.

-With input from the agency

Published: April 03, 2024, 07:22 IST

