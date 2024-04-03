Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned while in prison | World News





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, during the hearing of Toshakhana corruption case worth 190 million pounds in Adiala jail, informed Justice Nasir Javed Rana that there was an attempt to poison the former first lady and added that she had marks on her. skin and tongue as a side effect of “poisoning”.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, said rumors that she was an “American agent” were circulating in the party and that she had been poisoned by a drug cleaner. popular toilet.

Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his wife and former first lady Bushra Bibi was poisoned while incarcerated at her private residence turned sub-jail, stressing that the army chief should be held responsible if she was injured.

I know who is behind this,” the 71-year-old PTI founder said, according to the Express Tribune newspaper.

Khan said that if any harm was caused to Bushra, Pakistan Army Chief (General Asim Munir) should be held responsible as members of an intelligence agency controlled everything at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad and in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi.

Khan further urged the court to order a medical examination of Bushra, 49, by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, adding that he and the party did not trust the doctor who examined her earlier.

He also called for an investigation into Bushra's alleged poisoning.

Following the former prime minister's request, the court ordered Khan to submit a detailed application regarding the former first lady's medical examination.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Bushra said rumors of her being an “American agent” were circulating in the party and that she had been poisoned by a popular toilet cleaner.

She said “three drops” of a popular toilet cleaner had been added to her food, claiming a person's health deteriorated after a month of consumption.

“My eyes swell, I feel pain and discomfort in my chest and stomach, and food and water also taste bitter. A suspicious substance was mixed in the honey earlier and now the toilet cleaner has been mixed in my food,” the former first lady claimed.

“Someone in prison told me about what was added to my food. I won’t reveal any names,” she said.

Bushra informed the court that she was decently detained in the Bani Gala sub-prison, but added that she was not allowed to open the windows for some time.

Earlier, the PTI had alleged that Bushra was fed “poisoned food” during her incarceration, saying she was in great pain.

A PTI spokesperson, expressing concerns over “serious threats” to Bushra Bibi's life during his detention, said in a statement: “Bushra's health and life are seriously endangered by the denial of his constitutional right to a medical examination. her family was not allowed to visit her, a measure she considered a violation of both the Constitution and prison rules.

The statement claimed the restriction was part of a “deliberate plan” to cause him harm.

Earlier in January, Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case involving the illegal sale of state gifts the former prime minister received during his tenure.

Toshakhana is a department under the cabinet division in Pakistan that stores gifts and other valuables received by civil servants. Civil servants must declare all gifts they receive to the ministry.

Khan was lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi while Bushra Bibi was lodged at Khan's house in Bani Gala after it was declared a sub-jail.

Regarding Bushra Bibi's conviction, Khan's PTI party had said that she had no connection with the case and that her conviction was just an effort to put more pressure on the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that former First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi was a political victim.

“She is being held in isolation and there are serious fears that she may be poisoned. President Imran Khan has expressed similar concerns over his wife's health. Powerful circles in the country will be held responsible for any mishap,” he said in an article on X.

Since his removal from power following a motion of no confidence in April 2022, the cricketer-turned-politician has been convicted in at least four cases, including the encryption case.

