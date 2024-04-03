Donald Trump suffers significant drop in support among Gen Z





Donald Trump is losing his Gen Z advantage to President Joe Biden.

Trump recorded his lowest support among voters aged 18 to 24 in the March Harvard CAPS/Harris poll since pollsters began surveying that age group last December. In the most recent poll, conducted between March 20 and 21, only 35% of Gen Z voters said they would vote for the former president in a Trump-Biden rematch.

In February, 55% of 18-24 year olds said they would vote for Trump over Biden, an increase from 43% in January and 48% in December. At the same time, overall support for the former president across all age groups remained between 47 and 48 percent between December and March.

Before the December election, the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll pegged the nation's youngest voters as ages 18 to 34, including some millennial voters. Yet support for Trump, over Biden, remained stable around the 40s, only falling below that threshold twice, at 38% in September and 39% in July.

“There has been a lot of discussion about Trump's performance among young voters,” Patrick Fisher, the author of The Generational Gap in American Politics, told Newsweek. “The 35 percent who supported him in March is much closer to what one would expect.”

Young voters were credited with helping Biden win the last presidential election, and the group has long been a strong voting bloc for the Democratic Party. But dwindling support among Gen Z Americans is seen as a major obstacle to the president's re-election campaign. This decline in support, compounded by recent gains made by Trump, has Democrats worried about what it could mean for the November election.

Several polls show that Trump is closing in on Biden among young voters. Last month, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Trump leading Biden by 7 points among 18- to 34-year-olds in swing states. And in January, Trump led Biden by 4 points among young voters in a USA Today/Suffolk University survey.

Even in polls where Biden has the advantage with the Gen Z vote, his lead is considerably smaller than it was four years ago. An Axios/Generation Lab survey from February showed Trump trailing Biden by 4 points among young voters, while a New York Times/Siena College poll from March showed Trump trailing by 11 points.

Donald Trump is photographed March 28 in Massapequa, New York. Support for Trump among Gen Z voters dropped significantly from February to March, according to a new poll. Donald Trump is photographed March 28 in Massapequa, New York. Support for Trump among Gen Z voters dropped significantly from February to March, according to a new poll. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

For comparison, in 2020, Gen Z and millennial voters favored Biden by 20 points, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. Exit polls conducted by Fox News and CNN after the 2020 election found that 60% of voters under the age of 30 supported Biden, while only 36% voted for Trump.

A Harvard poll of young people released in December found that nearly 7 in 10 young adults who support Biden over Trump are motivated by their “opposition to Donald Trump becoming president again” rather than their “support for President Biden and to his policy. The survey also found that Democrats perform particularly well among young voters on the issue of abortion.

Biden has a 16-point advantage over Trump on this issue, and it appears his campaign is well aware of the critical importance of abortion in securing the Gen Z vote. On Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court of Florida allowed the state's six-week abortion ban to take effect, the president's re-election campaign launched a $30 million ad campaign in seven swing states that highlights the record of Trump on abortion.

There was some good news for Biden in the Harvard CAPS/Harris March poll, however. Not only has support for Trump among Gen Z declined, but the president himself has seen an overall increase in support among all voters.

Support for Biden fluctuated between 41 and 42 percent from December to February, but in March, 44 percent of voters said they would support him against Trump. This is the first time the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll has recorded Biden receiving more than 42% support since October 2022, when he had 43% support among all respondents.

Even though Biden could win back some young voters, Fisher, a politics professor at Seton Hall University, said Trump could still win the 2024 election with just 35% of the Gen Z vote.

“If he gets 55% of the 18-24 vote in the February survey, that would indicate Trump wins a landslide victory,” Fisher said. “Trump could win in 2024, but given the highly polarized nature of American politics today, it is very unlikely that he will win in a landslide.”

