Pakistani court suspends Imran Khan's sentence in Toshakhana case – India Tribune

Islamabad, April 2 (IANS) In a major positive development for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the 14-year prison sentence of the former Prime Minister and of his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana affair. .

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted in the Toshakhana case, a case related to mismanagement and illegal means of acquiring gifts received from foreign dignitaries by Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi during their tenure.

Imran Khan was convicted in the case days before the general elections, in what was described as a rushed procedure and a hasty decision aimed at ensuring that Imran Khan remained behind bars.

The verdict was initially announced by the accountability court on January 31 and later challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which has now stayed the sentence and allowed the release on bail of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra.

During the proceedings before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the court heard the appeal of Imran Khan's lawyer against the January 31, 2024 verdict of the accountability court, in which Imran Khan and his wife were found guilty of misusing the state's gift repository, sentencing Imran Khan and his wife to 14 years of imprisonment while a fine of Rs 787 million each was also imposed on the accused.

The division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, filed an appeal against the sentence.

Lawyer Ali Zafar represented Imran Khan while NAB prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz represented the National Accountability Board (NAB).

The relief for Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is a great success and news for the supporters and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who took part in our protests and rallies and carried out campaigns on the social networks for the release of their leader Imran. Khan, who they claim was put behind bars in bogus, false and concocted cases with the aim of punishing Imran Khan for opposing global powers like the United States and calling out the powerful military establishment of the country for his interference in the country's politics.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan said his struggle for decades was only for the rule of law and accountability.

Imran Khan said it was the powerful establishment that took the lead and tried to silence his voice.

Khan said the judges' letter must be thoroughly investigated and all circles that are named parties must be held accountable for the serious allegations.

PTI supporters say the IHC decision proves that the case against Imran Khan has no basis or legal justification, adding that Imran Khan is their leader and has been one of the most popular leaders in the country for his truth and his bold stand against powerful political opponents, the military establishment. and world powers.

