Greek islands set to welcome Turkish visitors for first time under new visa regime





Could opening travel to the Greek islands to Turkish citizens be the first step towards a solution to the Cyprus problem?

ADVERTISEMENT Turkish travelers will now be able to visit ten Greek islands under a new program announced this week. Authorities on the popular island of Rhodes have opened a new visa terminal for Turkish visitors as part of a diplomatic effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two countries. The limited access visa will allow Turks to visit the Greek islands for up to a week without having to apply for full access to the EU's passport-free travel zone, also known as the Schengen area. NATO members Greece and Turkey launched several initiatives last year to try to avoid decades-old disputes – mainly over maritime borders, mining rights in the Aegean Sea and ownership of Cyprus . The renewed focus on trade is also positive for tourism. Which Greek islands are included in the express visa system and how much does it cost? In December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will sign a series of bilateral cooperation agreements in Athens. Mitsotakis is expected to visit Turkey next month. Before this meeting, he wrote on social networks: the express visa can be issued not only in summer, but all year round. The measure aims to boost tourism in areas and times of year when there is little traffic, so it will help local economies. The islands covered by the visa program are all near the Turkish coast. These include Lesvos, Limnos, Chios, Samos, Leros, Kalymnos, Kos, Symi and Kastellorizo, while smaller islands are expected to join the program in June. Granted at participating Greek ports, the new visa will cost $60 per traveler and include passport control and fingerprint registration. Greek officials have made it clear that visitors to the islands will not be allowed to travel to other EU member states without the required documents. Turkey has long sought to relax travel rules for its citizens visiting the EU in return for its cooperation with member states, including in combating illegal immigration. Tourism is a vital industry for the Greek economy. Last year alone, it welcomed 32.7 million visitors, raising $20.5 billion, according to central bank data.

