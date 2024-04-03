Fact Check: Trump Once Again Falsely Claims He Had to Post Bond to Appeal Civil Fraud Ruling





CNN-

Former President Donald Trump once again falsely claimed that he had to post bail in order to appeal a $454 million civil fraud judgment against him and falsely claimed, once again, that Judge Arthur Engoron had done something unusual by forcing him to post bail while in office. the appeal procedure.

On Tuesday, the morning after Trump posted the $175 million bond needed to block New York's attorney general from beginning to collect on Engoron's judgment, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee wrote on social media: J I had to pay the State of New York to appeal a corrupt decision made by a biased party. , crooked and strongly overturned judge. It's supposed to be the other way around: you appeal before you pay. Is a crooked New York judge allowed to charge you for the privilege of appealing a flawed and corrupt decision??? NOT IN AMERICA!!!

Trump made similar statements in March, claiming, for example, that Engoron wanted me to pay a ridiculous fine (I didn't do anything wrong!) before having the chance to appeal his crazy decision – Une first!

Facts First: Trump's claims are completely false. He was not required to post bond to appeal Engoron's decision; he began the appeal process in February, more than a month before posting bond. And the requirement he actually faced to post a bond to prevent recovery during the appeals process was not a first or unusual requirement created by Engoron. In fact, this requirement is set forth by New York State law and it is regularly applied in civil cases in the state.

This is literally how New York's procedural rules are designed to work, and actually work every day, Mitchell Epner, a former federal prosecutor who is now a trial lawyer in private practice in New York, told CNN in March . He said at the time that the rules applied to Trump were applied daily in New York courts, on verdicts of all sizes, although the size of the judgment against Trump was particularly large. Epner added: Donald Trump is either horribly misinformed or lying.

And there is no evidence for Trump's repeated claims that Engoron is crooked or corrupt.

Under New York law, for civil cases, it is common to be required to post bond (or cash) for the full amount of a judgment in order to obtain a stay that prevents collection pending appeal. In March, Trump falsely claimed that this was an unprecedented demand from Engoron. Later in March, after Trump's lawyers told a New York appeals court that securing bail of more than $450 million had proven impossible, the appeals court ruled that Trump could pay a lower amount, $175 million.

Epner told CNN at the time that it was very unusual for that amount to be reduced, and very unusual for it to be reduced by such an amount, although it is not unprecedented.

If Trump had not posted bail and New York Attorney General Letitia James had collected the judgment, and Trump had ultimately won the appeal, James would have been required to return all money collected to Trump with interest.

