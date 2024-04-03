Who is the alternative to PM Modi? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responds

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the political tussle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the INDIA bloc has intensified. The BJP, which hopes to secure a majority of votes, has often challenged the opposition over the face of its prime minister.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday responded to a question when a reporter asked him “Who is an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Tharoor called the issue “irrelevant” and added: “The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be sensitive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego.”

The veteran leader said that choosing a specific person for the post of prime minister is a “secondary consideration”.

“Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first,” Tharoor said.

Last month, another Congress leader downplayed the importance of the Prime Minister's face in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said elections were not “beauty contests”, and added: “In our country, there is a competition between parties, their ideology, their symbol, their campaign “.

The Indian bloc, a group of 28 opposition parties, criticized the BJP led by Prime Minister Modi as their leaders faced arrests and investigations by federal agencies.

Two chief ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, have been arrested in the last two months without formal charges being filed in court.

The BJP has denied all allegations of interference and use of government agencies to advance a political agenda.

The INDIA bloc's struggles have been compounded by the loss of key political figures to the BJP. Dozens of national and regional party leaders have switched sides in recent years and in recent days and weeks. Many have jumped on the Modi winning bandwagon.

Prime Minister Modi is confident that his NDA alliance will return to power for a third term in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to begin on April 19.

Prime Minister Modi's popularity has been fueled by a combination of economic progress and Hindu nationalist policies, which resonate in a country where about 80% of the population identifies as Hindu.

To counter this, the alliance focuses its message on unemployment in India, particularly among the youth, crony capitalism and corruption.

Published: April 03, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

