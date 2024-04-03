Former HKS Dean Graham Allison met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing | News





Graham T. Allison, former dean of the Harvard Kennedy School '62, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a nine-day visit to Beijing late last month. Allison and a group of U.S. business leaders met with Xi on March 27. Allison also had a one-on-one audience with Wang the day before, on March 26. Allison's trip came just a week before Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by telephone on Tuesday, the first conversation between the two leaders since Xi met Biden in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Cooperation Summit Asia-Pacific economy in November 2023. But Allison said in an interview with The Crimson on Tuesday that he traveled to Beijing and met with the two Chinese leaders in a personal capacity and that he was not representing the U.S. government during the trip. Although Allison said he had nothing to do with the call between Biden and Xi, he hailed their conversation as an important development after their meeting in San Francisco where they agreed to stay in touch, according to Allison. Allison's aide wrote in a statement that the main purpose of the meeting with Wang was to discuss ways to escape Thucydidess's trap. Thucydidess Trap is a term coined by Allison to describe the escalation of political tensions when a major rising power begins to threaten a major ruling power. His book Destined for War explores how Beijing and Washington can avoid war even as China becomes a global superpower alongside the United States. Allison drew on the story to explain why he thinks the two countries are heading toward war. Graham said an analysis of similar situations in which a rising power threatens the rule of an existing power demonstrates that the most common outcome is war. If we are content with business as usual, diplomacy as usual or statecraft as usual, then we should expect history to unfold as usual, said Allison. And the story, as usual, would be a catastrophic war. Allison, however, insists that war is not inevitable. My aspiration has been that we find a way to escape Thucydides' trap, Allison added. Despite his optimism that China and the United States could avoid war, Allison stressed that the two countries remained rivals. They know they are serious about cooperating where possible, but at the same time competing vigorously in almost every dimension, Allison said. But Tuesday's phone call, Allison said, is an important indication that the uncomfortable relationship between Xi and Biden is better today than it was this time last year.

