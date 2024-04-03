Don Hankey reveals why he supported Donald Trump's bail





Don T, president of the company that helped former President Donald Trump pay his civil bail on fraud charges, said his decision to help Trump was not based on political reasons.

“Yes, I've voted for him in the past, but this is a trade deal and that's what we're doing,” Hankey told Bloomberg. “I have never met Donald Trump or spoken to him on the phone.”

“I heard they were looking for someone, and that’s what Knight Insurance is doing,” Hankey said. “We have the liquidity and I’m just happy to provide it.”

The context

Trump posted a $175 million bond Monday in the civil business fraud case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, preventing him from beginning to recover his assets while he does appeal of the judgment of Judge Arthur Engoron against him.

Engoron in February ordered Trump to pay $355 million after siding with James in the civil lawsuit, in which she accused Trump and top Trump Organization executives of conspiring to increase his net worth by several billion dollars on the financial statements provided to banks and insurers. enter into agreements and obtain loans.

Since that decision, Trump's debt has increased to $464 million due to interest. Engoron previously ruled that Trump would have to pay the sum to prevent James from recovering his assets, but a court in March reduced the bond to the $175 million figure posted by Hankey's company.

What we know

Knight Specialty Insurance Company, a California company owned by the Hankey Group, posted the bond for Trump. Both organizations are led by Hankey, who has a net worth of more than $7 billion, according to Forbes.

Hankey has previous ties to the former president. He is the largest shareholder of Axos Bank, which previously provided a loan to Trump Tower in Manhattan.

He told Bloomberg that Knight offered to help Trump post bail after hearing about his difficulties obtaining the funds after his legal team said he did not have enough money to pay the judgment initial.

If Trump had not been able to post bail, James could have started seizing his assets. An attorney general's office document reviewed by Newsweek lists Trump properties that had “fraudulent” and “misleading” values ​​that James could have seized.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 16. Don Hankey revealed he didn't know about the Trump bond deal before it happened. Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 16. Don Hankey revealed he didn't know about the Trump bond deal before it happened. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Views

The bond deal was met with some pushback from Trump's online critics.

” Know who Trump owes: A billionaire Trump supporter with ties to one of Trump's banks arranged his $175 million fraud civil bond. Don Hankey is a major shareholder in the bank Axos, which loaned Trump $100 million to refinance Trump Tower and loaned him $125 million to do the same for Doral,” MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Even crazier than giving all that money to a known crook and potential broke, Hankey has never met or spoken to Trump, according to @Forbes,” wrote journalist Jemele Hill.

Trump, however, celebrated the bail posting in an article published Monday in Truth Social, writing that his “financial statements were conservative and had a perfect 100% caution/no-confidence clause that there had no victims (except me!), that there was no guarantee. crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS.”

And after

Trump has now successfully posted bail, meaning James won't be able to collect any assets at this point. He also appealed Engoron's decision, but it remains unclear whether that judgment will be overturned.

Updated 04/02/2024, 11:06 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 04/02/2024, 11:44 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

