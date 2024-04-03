Imran Khan's party declares Omar Ayub leader of opposition in National Assembly India TV





Image Source: OMAR AYUB (X) PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub (center) has become the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Islamabad: Omar Ayub Khan, the top leader of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was declared Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly by President Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday. The development came as opposition members, including PTI's Gohar Khan, Amir Dogar and Omar himself, met Sadiq, Dawn reported.

Omar's name as opposition leader was submitted during the meeting and subsequently, Sadiq declared Ayub to the post after the review process was completed. On March 9, the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance nominated Ayub as opposition leader by submitting its documents to the President's office.

Is Omar Ayub in PTI?

While most of the PTI-backed independent candidates in the national and provincial assemblies had submitted affidavits to the Election Commission to formally join the SIC in February after election results showed independents winning a majority of seats , Omar and Gohar did not join the party as they planned to contest the PTI intra-party elections.

Gohar and Omar were subsequently elected unopposed as president and secretary general of the party respectively. Omar was also named as the prime ministerial candidate against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who became the prime minister in a coalition government with the Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) and others.

In the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Leader of the Opposition sits in front of the Speaker of the National Assembly, to his left and to the right of the Leader of the House, and enjoys the status of a federal minister. Omar will also benefit from a separate office where opposition parties usually hold their meetings.

Who is Omar Ayub?

Omar is the grandson of Pakistan's first military dictator, Ayub Khan, who ruled Pakistan from 1958 to 1969. Ayub Khan took over the presidency in a military coup – the country's first – in 1958, overthrowing the administration of former Prime Minister Feroze Khan, and was responsible for leading the war. against India in 1965.

Omar joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) with his father Gohar Ayub Khan before the 2002 general elections. He contested that year's elections and served as Minister of State for Finance during the administration of Shaukat Aziz and the presidency of Pervez Musharraf, taking credit for launching several projects related to natural gas, road infrastructure and electricity.

He was previously in hiding after facing more than 20 criminal charges following the May 9 riots, according to Dawn. He contested and won the Haripur seat (NA-18) in the election despite his absence from the campaign by securing 192,948 votes.

