5 key takeaways from PM Modi's election rally at Rajasthan's Kotputli Firstpost





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the progress made in India's defense sector and said the country now exports weapons to more than 80 countries. He also criticized the Congress-INDI alliance for contesting this election for their “own selfish motives”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli to highlight progress in India's defense exports and also called out the Indian bloc for corruption. Early on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi visited Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, reiterating his motto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Neeyat Sahi, Nateeja Sahi (If intentions are good, results are good). ALSO READ: 5 takeaways from PM Modi's election rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand Here are 5 key points from the Prime Minister's campaign speech in Rajasthan 1. Hailing India's record exports in the defense sector, the Prime Minister said, “Just yesterday, India set a new record in defense exports. This is the first time since independence that India has exported defense goods worth 21,000 billion. Today, India sells “Made in India” weapons to more than 80 countries. He said that India, which was earlier known as the world's largest arms-importing country, has now become an “arms-exporting country”. 21 80 Made in India – , – pic.twitter.com/zOnFFxbpHa – BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2024 2. Lashing out at Congress over poverty, PM Modi said, Congress hampered the development of India's defense technology and India was known as an arms importing country. “There was poverty in the country for 7 decades after Independence, because of the Congress. India had to look to other countries for new technology and defense equipment, because of Congress. This never allowed our army to become self-sufficient. 21 80 Made in India – , – pic.twitter.com/zOnFFxbpHa – BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2024 According to a report from mintthe rise in exports is due to growing interest globally in Indian defense products such as LCA-Tejas, light combat helicopters, aircraft carriers, etc. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh earlier said that India's defense exports touched a record high of Rs 21,083 crore in FY24. 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the “dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat” and said that “the Congress and the INDI alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives”. Adding, “This is the first election in which the Congress party leaders are not talking about winning the elections themselves but are threatening the country that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire. » Prime Minister Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi's statement at a rally at Ramlila Maiden in Delhi, where he had said, “If the BJP wins these rigged elections and changes the Constitution, the entire country will be on fire.” Remember this. 4. He also slammed the Congress for “looting the country” and said the country's politics were “divided into two camps.” BJP-!

– ! , – @Narendra Modi : https://t.co/s0HOWtDkNj pic.twitter.com/e8VjaawQuB – BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2024 “Today, on one side, there is the BJP which considers the country as its family. On the other hand, there is the Congress which considers its family bigger than the country. The BJP raised the pride of the country while the Congress abused the country when it went abroad.” 5. As Rajasthan faces an extreme heatwave in April, Prime Minister Modi urged people to vote in this election, even if it means reaching polling stations early. He said Pehle matdaan, phir Jalpaan.

