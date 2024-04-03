Trump's social media company loses billions in value as stock prices fluctuate wildly





Former President Donald Trump's burgeoning media business is losing luster with investors a week after its IPO, with a sharp reversal in the company's stock price losing $3.8 billion to its value.

Monday's fall in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, which debuted on the Nasdaq Composite Index on March 25 under the symbol “DJT” (after the former president's initials), comes as it revealed mounting losses in a regulatory filing. The company also noted that its accountant had issued a warning that its losses “raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, whose main asset is the Truth Social platform, fell 21% on Monday, closing at $48.66, below its opening price last Monday of $49.90 per share. This also represents a 39% drop from the March 26 high of $79.38.

But the stock rebounded Tuesday, rising 6% to $51.60. However, even with this gain, the stock is down $3.8 billion from its high last week.

The stock also remains higher than before the deal that took Trump's media company public last week. The shares previously traded under the name Digital World Acquisition Corp., a shell company designed to take Truth Social public. Even after Monday's decline, the stock has surged 178% this year.

Trump, who owns 57% of the new public company, lost $2.2 billion — at least on paper — because of the stock plunge. His stake is now worth $4.1 billion, up from $6.3 billion at the stock's high last week.

Worth more than a Harley-Davidson

To be sure, Trump Media continues to maintain a sky-high market cap for a company that is in the red and only reported $4.1 million in revenue last year. Even after Monday's stock plunge, the company is worth $6.7 billion, making it more valuable than companies like Bausch & Lomb, Alcoa Corp. or Harley-Davidson, all of which have annual sales in the billions.

Trump Media's skyrocketing valuation has led to comparisons to so-called “meme” stocks like GameStop, which typically attract individual investors based on social media buzz, rather than the proven criteria that institutional investors rely on, such as profitability and revenue growth. .

Still, Truth Social has positioned itself as an alternative to more established tech giants such as Meta's Facebook, which also suffered losses in its early years.

“GameStop was the meme stock of a lifetime, but Trump Media shamed it,” Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told The Associated Press last week.

Despite the attention garnered by Trump Media's public market debut, it doesn't give Truth Social a big boost, according to Similarweb. The web analytics company found that the platform's daily active user traffic fell 23% last week.

“Even at the height of IPO excitement (plus the release of a Trump-branded Bible), usage was less than 1% higher than the previous week,” Similarweb said in a new report.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes: No Debt

In a statement Tuesday, Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said Truth Social “has no debt and more than $200 million in the bank, which opens up numerous opportunities for expansion and improvement of our platform.

But details about Trump Media's finances show that the company's revenue is much lower than that of other social media platforms. On Monday, the company said it had revenue of $4.1 million last year, up from $1.5 million a year earlier.

This means that Trump Media had revenue of around $750,000 in the fourth quarter, while the company previously disclosed revenue of $3.38 million for the first nine months of 2023. For comparison, Reddit, another loss-making tech company that recently went public, recorded $804. million dollars in sales last year.

Trump Media & Technology Group also reported a loss of $58 million in 2023, compared to a profit of $50 million the year before.

Additionally, she noted that her accountant had reported that the company's losses raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. Such a warning, however, reflects the company's current situation; the company could grow its user base, revenue, and reverse its losses, putting it on a more stable path.

Trump's participation blocked

Trump stands to earn billions from his controlling stake in Truth Social's parent company, a windfall that comes at an opportune time for the former president given mounting financial pressures.

Despite this, Trump is unable to access the stockpile, at least for now. Indeed, Trump and other company executives are subject to a so-called “lock-up” clause that prohibits them from selling the shares for at least six months. Such provisions are common in IPOs as a way to prevent insiders from selling shares immediately after a company goes public.

“Trump cannot sell his shares in the company for six months, making it difficult to translate the value of Truth Social into cash that can be spent on the campaign,” Europa Group analysts said in a report. “This outlook could change in the coming months, particularly if Trump obtains the waiver or is able to find a lender willing to accept Trump Media shares as collateral.”

Most of DJT's investors appear to be small investors who want to show their support for the former president by purchasing shares of the company. On Truth Social, some of these shareholders posted rebuttals to the stock's decline, blaming short sellers or people who bet on a stock's decline.

Others predict that Trump Media shares will soon rebound, while others blame the stock's decline on the former president's detractors. “They don't like President @realDonaldTrump and his policies, especially his creation, Truth Social, so they are trying to destroy his company, DJT,” wrote a supporter of a DJT group on Truth Social.

More from CBS News

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

