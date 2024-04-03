President Jokowi releases humanitarian aid for Palestine and Sudan





The government is committed to maintaining world peace and actively participates in humanitarian missions in the event of war or disaster. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday released humanitarian aid for Palestine and Sudan at the Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta. President Jokowi, in his statement at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, presented the release of aid as a form of Indonesian government's commitment to maintaining world peace. “The government is committed to maintaining world peace and actively participates in humanitarian missions in the event of war or disaster,” President Jokowi said in Jakarta on Wednesday. President Jokowi said the Indonesian people were concerned about the humanitarian events in Gaza, Palestine and the internal conflict in Sudan which caused many casualties. This is why, for the umpteenth time, Indonesia has once again sent humanitarian aid to Egypt and Sudan. Also read: RI transports aid to Palestine and Sudan with Garuda plane “The aid sent today amounts to IDR 30 billion, in the form of medicines and health equipment as well as other aid adapted to the needs on the ground according to the official request of the Egyptian and Sudanese governments,” he said. said President Jokowi. The president said the delegation tasked with sending aid was led by the head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto. “I hope this aid can help relieve our brothers and sisters who are suffering disasters in Gaza and Sudan,” hoped President Jokowi. Also present to accompany President Jokowi in releasing the aid were Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Mulyani, the Minister of Public Works. and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, and Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Also present were representatives of Commission VIII of the DPR RI, Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, Commander of the TNI, General TNI Agus Subiyanto, and the national police chief, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Also read: Foreign Minister: Indonesia seeks ways to distribute aid to Palestine The Indonesian government, through BNPB, estimates that the delivery of all social and humanitarian aid to civilian victims of the Palestinian and Sudanese conflicts will arrive in Cairo, Egypt and the port of Sudan on Thursday (4/4). The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu), received a diplomatic note from Egypt and Sudan regarding a request for humanitarian aid for populations facing conflicts and epidemics. In this memorandum, the Egyptian government hopes to obtain assistance from the Indonesian government to deal with Palestinian refugees who entered Egyptian territory, around Rafah (North Sinai Desert) in Egypt, due to the Israeli invasion of the Gaza region, Palestine. As of March 2024, the number of casualties from the Israeli invasion in the Gaza region stood at 32,333 dead (12,900 children and 8,400 women), 74,694 injured and 8,100 missing. After Israel's ground invasion of the northern and central areas of Gaza, Gazans fled to the southern Gaza area, Rafah, which became their last safe zone. Currently, the city of Rafah, Egypt, hosts more than 1.5 million Palestinian refugees. It is for this reason that the Egyptian government sent a list of requests for assistance in the form of several types of goods that the refugee camps urgently needed. Also read: Aid for Gaza transported by Indonesian Air Force Hercules arrives in Jordan Journalist: Rangga Pandu Asmara Orange

