US presidential elections: Joe Biden and Donald Trump win the primaries in Connecticut and New York; Wisconsin results expected





Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in New York, while Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in New York.

Voters in four states – Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin – went to the polls on April 2 to give their opinions on their parties' presidential candidates. It was a largely symbolic exercise now that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured the Democratic and Republican nominations, according to an Associated Press report.

Biden and Trump won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, adding to their list of delegates for their party conventions this summer. Wisconsin's results were still pending at the time of reporting.

In particular, the numbers from Wisconsin, a crucial battleground in November, should provide insight into how many Republicans still disagree with Trump and how many Democrats are disappointed with Biden. Trump campaigned Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, two Midwestern battlegrounds, the report added.

Donald Trump is the first person I can remember who actually tried to keep all the promises he made during the campaign,” said Scott Lindemann, a 62-year-old entrepreneur in Kenosha, Wis., who voted for former president on the campaign trail. GOP primary. I was very impressed by that,” he said, as quoted by AP.

The four states voting Tuesday had multiple candidates on the ballot, and three of them also had the option of voting for an “unpledged delegate” or an “uninstructed delegate.” Biden has faced opposition from activists encouraging Democrats to vote against him to send a message of disapproval for his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

In New York, Steve Wheatley, 70, a registered Republican, expressed his desire for more candidates, saying, “We need younger candidates with new ideas to run for president.” I prefer a Democrat, but our choices are slim. Look at what Biden has done so far with the economy. »

Theresa Laabs, a 55-year-old cashier in Kenosha, said her family is feeling the impact of rising food and gas prices. Yet she voted for Biden in the Democratic primary because she believes he works to mitigate inflation. I understand it's the economy that's the issue today, and I hope Joe continues to work even harder over the next four years to try to bring these things down and make life easier for the family who works,” Laabs said, as quoted by AP.

While presidential candidates blocked their parties' nominations, turnout was slow in Rhode Island and Connecticut, where early voting took place for the first time in state history.

Published: 03 April 2024, 06:50 IST

