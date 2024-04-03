Will the Confucian religion develop further in Indonesia?

The current administration's quiet support for the small minority of Confucianists in Indonesia, who are mostly ethnic Chinese Indonesians, could speak volumes about not only religious but also more worldly concerns.

On January 31, 2024, Susari, head of the Confucian Religion Guidance and Education Center (Confucian Religious Guidance and Education Center) of the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs, announced that the preparation of the State University of Confucian Religion (State Confucian College) was in progress. Formerly designated as an international college (International State College of Confucian Religion), the institution is located in Bangka-Belitung (Babel) province, where Indonesian Chinese constitute the second largest ethnic group (after the Malays). Susari noted that construction was expected to begin by July 2024 and all expenses would be borne by the central government.

Susari also announced that the Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas would honor the university's groundbreaking ceremony in July. The university will introduce three programs: public communication, religious counseling for Confucian clerics and teacher training. This year, the ministry will offer 80 scholarships to students wishing to study Confucian religion (Religion Confucianist) as a major for a bachelor's degree.

When the creation of this university was first announced by the governor of Babel, Erzaldi, in May 2022, opinions among local communities were divided. Moderate Muslims and non-Muslims supported it while conservative and radical Muslims opposed it. The latter claimed that the creation of this university would lead to an influx of migrants and students from mainland China to Babel. They warned that this decision could affect the ethnic balance in Babel and that they would launch a mass demonstration if the government insisted on establishing such a university. Due to these negative reactions, many observers believed that the project would be abandoned.

However, the Joko Widodo (Jokowi) administration did not back down but changed its designation from an international state university to a national university and announced the university's continued progress. This perhaps reflects the president's determination to respect the principle of religious pluralism. He might also like to send a message to China and other Chinese-majority communities that Indonesia is not anti-Chinese. For Indonesia's Chinese community in general, and for Confucianists in particular, this is a sign that Jokowi continues to promote Confucianism. In the context of last month's elections, Jokowi may have wanted the support of this small minority for his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka's vice-presidential campaign. Coincidentally, Babel is the hometown of Jokowi's former Jakarta deputy governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok).

Do Confucianists deserve such attention? Three years after Suharto came to power, according to the 1971 Indonesian census, approximately 0.8% of the population was Confucian and 0.9% Buddhist. Buddhism attracts many followers of Chinese-Indonesian origin, and followers of Confucian religions are almost exclusively of Chinese origin. Both religions were among the six officially recognized religions during President Sukarnos' period of guided democracy (1959–1966). In the opinion of this author, the prohibition of blasphemy and the recognition of these religions in a January 1965 presidential regulation was primarily intended to demonstrate Sukarno's power over religious discourse.

This policy toward organized religions persisted into the early Suharto years, as these religions were useful in combating communist ideology and preventing the resurgence of the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI). Indonesia had recognized the Confucian religion until 1977, but in 1978 it was derecognized due to its conflict with Suharto's policy of total assimilation. Suharto saw Confucianism (as a religion) as having hindered the absorption of ethnic Chinese into an indigenous Indonesian society. Subsequently, religion was no longer included in the departmental portfolio of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and was no longer taught in any schools. Indonesian Confucianists could not register as such on their identity cards (KTP) and were prohibited from gathering and carrying out religious activities. Some Confucians resisted this idea towards the end of Suharto's reign, but failed to restore the religion to its pre-1978 status.

It was only after the fall of Suharto that Indonesia's fourth president, Abdurrahman Wahid (r. 1999–2001; died 2009), recognized the Confucian religion. At that time, the number of Confucian followers was significantly reduced: in the 2020 census, only 0.03% declared themselves Confucian. (Note: Within the Chinese-Indonesian community, Suharto-era policies led to the development of Christianity and Buddhism at the expense of Confucianism, even in the post-Suharto period.)

With the exception of the Confucian religion, Indonesia's five other official religions (Islam, Christianity, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism) each have a general directorate within the Ministry of Religious Affairs. THE Confucianists wanted to create a general direction for equal treatment; the ministry informed them in 2015 that there was two requirements. The first was a certain number of believers, and the second was that the General Directorate should have enough civil servants who knew the religion. It seems that Indonesian Confucian believers have not yet met these conditions.

Nevertheless, in 2015, the ministry established the Confucian Religion Guidance and Education Center to help preserve Confucianism. In 2016 he published a regulation specifying that this Center was comparable to a general directorate because it falls directly under the jurisdiction of the minister and would benefit from the same treatment and the same advantages as the other general directorates. The ministry appears to support the possible creation of a Confucian branch.

If the ministry's measures are considered approved by President Jokowi, such regulations could have been aimed at gaining support from Confucianists, despite their small numbers. He may be serious about ensuring the survival of the Confucian religion in Indonesia for a larger reason. During his presidency, Chinese investment and joint infrastructure projects in Indonesia increased significantly. Maintaining good relations with Beijing on economic cooperation and its own relations with Sino-Indonesian trade partners could be among its considerations.

