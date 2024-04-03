Volunteers say Jokowi did not stop ministers from testifying at Constitutional Court





Jakarta (ANTARA) – General Chairman of Red and White Solidarity Volunteers (Solmet) Silfester Matutina said President Joko Widodo did not prevent his ministers from being witnesses in the electoral dispute trials before the Constitutional Court (MK). “'Please testify, I will not obstruct or participate in the cover-up, I will just open everything up to make it clear,' (that's what) the president said,” Silfester said , repeating what Jokowi had told him during the meeting. Silfester made this known in a written statement in Jakarta on Tuesday evening after meeting President Jokowi at the Bogor Palace, West Java, for discussions on Tuesday. Silfester admitted to having a one-on-one conversation with President Jokowi for an hour and a half, starting at 10:00-11:30 WIB. During the meeting, he said, the President also asked for the latest information on the current situation of the society, both after the 2024 presidential/legislative elections and also before Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah. During this time, Silfester admitted to providing input to the president on several issues related to legal injustice in society. “I also provide information on ministerial programs and national strategic projects that are not yet perfect (perform) currently being implemented on the ground,” Silfester explained. Previously, the Indonesian President's Special Staff for Preliminary Law, Purwono, said that the ministers who were summoned for questioning by the Constitutional Court (MK) during the hearing on the 2024 presidential election dispute n There was no need to ask permission from President Joko Widodo. “There is no need (to ask for permission) because the Constitutional Court can summon anyone whose statement it deems necessary to hear,” Dini said in a short message on Tuesday. According to Dini, the government respected the summons by the Constitutional Court of a number of ministers whose statements were necessary during the follow-up session of the 2024 General Election Results Dispute (PHPU) for the presidential election. “The government hopes that with the presence of a number of ministers, the Constitutional Court can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the context and implementation of the policies taken by the government,” Dini said.

