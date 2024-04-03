Resumption of the opposition in the political turmoil in Türkiye





Nine months after losing the presidential elections, the Turkish opposition is back in the game, winning the majority of provinces in local elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party failed to win Istanbul, home to a fifth of Turkey, for the second time in a row since 2019. Ekrem Imamoglu, leader of the social-democratic Republican People's Party (CHP), said won the Istanbul mayor's seat for the second time. in a row, potentially making him the AKP candidate's main rival in the next presidential elections in 2028. According to the Turkish constitution, Erdogan, who will then complete three terms as president, will not be eligible for the presidency . . PRIME Turkish President and head of the Justice and Development (AK) party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP) Erdogan, a former mayor of Istanbul, has been accused of leading an increasingly authoritarian regime that has imprisoned many of his critics. His supporters portray him as a state-builder comparable to Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, and he harbors visions of reviving Turkey's Ottoman heritage, including becoming the preeminent power in West Asia, rejecting Atatürk's secular legacy and reimagining Turkey as a preeminent power in West Asia. an Islamic nation. This allowed him to dislodge the old ruling elite and benefit from a wave of underlings, who identified with his faith-centered politics. However, a declining economy, characterized by high inflation and low employment opportunities, appears to have turned the tide against the AKP. Importantly, the Islamist party Yeniden Refah (New Social Protection), founded in 2018 by Fatih Erbakan, the son of Islamist leader Necmettin Erbakan, who inspired Erdogan, won more than 6% of the vote. Obviously, the AKP's defeat in key cities is also due to its inability to consolidate its core base, part of which shifted to the Yeniden Refah party. Imamoglu, 52, appears to have the stature, popularity and ambition to unite a divided opposition. But he should know that the upheaval in Türkiye is also producing new right-wing voices. Unlock a world of perks with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! – Log in now! Continue reading with HT Premium subscription Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics

