Donald Trump's petition calls for him to be investigated for fraud





Thousands of people have signed a petition demanding that Donald Trump be investigated for securities fraud after shares of the former president's social media company soared, then fell, during his first week of IPO.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), under the ticker symbol “DJT,” closed their first day of trading up 16% from their start after the company completed its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) on March 25. By the close the next day, DJT's stock price had risen to $58 per share and at one point reached $75. Trump owns about 58% of the company's shares.

But a week later, after TMTG disclosed in a filing that it had lost more than $58 million in 2023, DJT shares plunged 21%, closing Monday at $48.66 per share. Reuters reported that the company said in its filing that it would have difficulty meeting its “financial debts” in the future, and Ross Benes, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, told the outlet that TMTG “is overvalued and the reality was causing the stock to fall.”

Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday. Thousands of people have signed a petition demanding that Trump be investigated for potential securities fraud after Truth Social's stock price… Former President Donald Trump attends an event Tuesday country house in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Thousands of people have signed a petition demanding that Trump be investigated for possible securities fraud after Truth Social's stock price plummeted during its first week of trading. More from Spencer Platt

The progressive activist network Left Action launched a petition Tuesday asking officials to “investigate whether Trump should be charged with securities fraud for the Truth Social stock market crash.” The petition, created on social media site Care2, is aiming for 10,000 signatures. At the time of publication, he had amassed nearly 5,100 supporters.

“Just days after its IPO and its stock price soared into the billions, Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' crashed to Earth, and that same stock fell like a rock,” he said. we read in the petition. “Why? Because the $50 million profit he claimed to have made in 2022 had turned into a $58 million loss in 2023, with only $4 million in total revenue.”

“In short, it was a disastrous performance, but the numbers weren't revealed until after the stock's IPO, meaning those buying the stock were left in the dark until “it's too late, and the value of their investments has collapsed,” Gauche said. The action continued. “Maybe this is all legitimate, and maybe it was just the most dazzling moment anyone could hope for. Or maybe critical information was withheld in order to keep the true state of the company out of the spotlight.”

“There is no doubt that anyone stupid enough to buy into Trump's promises is probably someone who will soon lose their money on a stupid adventure. But fraud is fraud, and there are laws, and Donald Trump doesn't It's not above them.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment. A request for comment was also left on the Left Action website.

According to the FBI, securities fraud covers a broad range of illegal activities that involve misrepresentations of information that investors use to make stock purchasing decisions. Deception can result in criminal and civil penalties if convicted, and federal and state agencies have jurisdiction to investigate allegations.

Last month in New York, Trump was found guilty of misleading insurers and lenders after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the former president and others associated with the Trump Organization for inflating the value of its real estate properties to obtain more favorable financial terms. Trump posted a $175 million bond Monday to appeal the decision, leading to sanctions of more than $450 million against the former president.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-petition-calls-him-face-fraud-investigation-1886222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos