Shock for Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Turkish opposition records large victory in local polls





Ankara: Turkey's main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), claimed a major victory in local polls in 35 town halls across the country, according to unofficial results from Sunday's local elections. This comes as a shock to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) won 24 mayoral posts. The People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) won 10, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) 8, the Social Welfare Party 2, the Great Unity Party (BBP) 1 and the Good Party (iYi) has a position, said the chairman of the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council. Ahmet Yener told reporters on Monday. In elections in 30 metropolitan municipalities, the CHP won 14 mayoral positions, AKP won 12, DEM won 3, and the Prosperity Party won 1 mayoral position, Xinhua News Agency reported. Yener said the local elections went smoothly, with a turnout of 78.11 percent. Incumbent CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara retained control of their municipalities on Sunday, while the opposition made significant gains in many other cities, handing a surprise defeat to President Erdogan. In his speech to supporters Monday morning, the Turkish president acknowledged the failure of the elections and said the results were not an end to them but rather a turning point. Thanks to the common sense of our citizens, Turkish democracy has once again proven its maturity, Erdogan said in the capital Ankara. The AKP could not achieve the desired result, he said, adding that the poll results show that we have lost ground. We will identify problems and take necessary action. (IANS) Read also: North Korea claims to be building the world's most powerful nuclear force (Pyongyang) Also watch:

