why Donald Trump's social media meme stock soared and fell by more than $1 billion in a week





Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, went public on Tuesday (March 26). Shares of parent company Trump Media & Technology Group jumped 15% after its first day of trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange, adding $1.1 billion ($876 million) to the price. value of the company.

Trump wrote I LOVE TRUTH SOCIAL on the platform, echoing the “I just love stocks” sentiment from the GameStop stock rally that took place in January 2021. For those who don't remember the GameStop affair, the Shares of the Texas-based computer gaming retail chain have seen an unprecedented price surge following retail investor activity on social media platform Reddit.

Millions of investors in Reddit's WallStreetBets community pushed GameStop shares from US$20 to US$480 during the January short squeeze, during which they led to big losses for some hedge funds after forcing them to liquidate massive bets against the title. The power of small, amateur investors to outperform Wall Street giants has been celebrated all over the internet and even inspired the 2023 film Dumb Money.

It appears that the Trump Media action is another example of the so-called meme action, whose popularity depends on social media activities and memes posted on various platforms, such as Truth Social.

However, while the similarities to GameStop are obvious, it seems unlikely that the Trump Media movement will be as successful. On Monday, April 1, less than a week after trading began, shares of Trump Media fell more than 20%.

In 2021, a group of ordinary traders took on the titans of Wall Street and won. Spyro the Dragon/Shutterstock Meme Explained

The hype around GameStop on social media grew out of a community of retail investors who adopted a David versus Goliath mentality. The company behind Truth Social has attempted to cultivate a similar sense of little guys resisting Big Tech censorship.

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, said: “As a public company, we will passionately pursue our vision of building a movement to reclaim the Internet from big tech censors.

However, Trump Media's shares are directly linked to the exceptionally famous figure of Donald Trump, who owns 58% of the shares. Thus, parallels could be drawn with PR campaigns launched for crypto assets, such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), where celebrities are often used to attract investors to the projects.

Read more: From GameStop to crypto: How to protect yourself from meme stock mania

Trump's media action undoubtedly appeals to his loyal supporters, who appear to have fueled the price surge. But meme stocks can attract a wider range of investors because of social media hype.

This is why it is important to understand that investing in any stock or meme coin is a risky business. Price surges that cannot be explained by a company's fundamentals are called asset price bubbles. Speculative bubbles are quite common in financial and cryptocurrency markets and provide opportunities to generate abnormal returns over a short period of time.

However, they can prove risky for investors because they tend to burst. Participating in such speculative behavior is generally considered irrational because it is extremely difficult to justify price growth.

More importantly, it is almost impossible to predict exactly when the bubble will burst. Retail investors should be careful and should definitely not make decisions based solely on social media announcements about public figures.

How long do meme stock surges last?

Trump Media's stock price has now fallen to near pre-bullish levels. For many retail investors, it is reasonable to assume that it is once again too late to earn abnormal returns on this rise. This is because the price of a meme stock tends to simply fluctuate after the initial rise.

Trump Media shares fall a week after IPO

Trump Media's stock has now fallen below its pre-spike level. Yahoo Finance

Only the long-term growth potential of an asset should be evaluated to generate somewhat stable returns in the future. However, long-term stock performance is rarely evaluated when it comes to meme stocks because investors in these stocks tend to have a very short investment horizon.

Following the 2022 cryptocurrency market crash, many retail investors lost their savings when the bubble burst. Most of the collapsed crypto assets were meme coins promoted by celebrities. Dogecoin, for example, was promoted by Elon Musk.

Celebrities have immense power to influence the public. But when it comes to financial decisions, the ethical implications of these campaigns are often not considered.

Exercise caution

At the time of writing, there is yet another bullish trend in cryptocurrency prices, particularly Bitcoin. Yet regulation or consumer protections are still unclear, and there have been no regulatory responses to concerns about the environmental impacts of Bitcoin mining.

Some experts who invest in cryptocurrencies and benefit directly financially from the price surge would of course say that the rally is not a bubble and that prices will continue to grow. However, it might be unethical to expose consumers to unwarranted risks.

According to some studies, awareness of green criticism associated with cryptocurrency markets is growing. But recent research I and my colleagues have done shows that retail investors generally don't care. Understanding that crypto is unsustainable and somewhat unethical does not diminish the chances of investing in crypto assets among retail investors.

The Trump Medias share price movement will have been supported by Trump supporters. But it will also have attracted certain investors who simply wanted to participate in this stock market rally, even if they do not share Trump's political opinions. The desire to make money quickly is one of the biggest driving factors behind investing in meme stocks, and social media campaigns greatly fuel this sentiment.

