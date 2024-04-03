Imran Khan removes Sher Afzal Marwat from key party posts





PTI founder Imran Khan removes Sher Afzal Marwat, the party's newly elected MP, from his key positions in the party.

The decision was taken following recommendations made by the party's central committee. He was also removed from the list of names for the Imran Khan meeting. The new focal points are lawyers Ali Gohar, Ali Zafar, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

The PTI leadership informed the prison administration about the new development. He was apparently removed from office because of his controversial and inflammatory policies.

PTI supporters and supporters have recently expressed their dissatisfaction with his handling of the media and demanded that he be removed from his key positions in the party.

Marwat remained in the news for other reasons. Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, found himself embroiled in fresh controversy after a video emerged of him hitting an individual at a party rally in Peshawar has surfaced online.

In the footage, the lawmaker can be seen slapping the man while surrounded by a crowd of party supporters.

Expressing clarification regarding the viral video, the PTI lawmaker said the individual in question was his personal guard and slapped him because he was trying to push away the party members.

Read more: PTI misstep: Sher Afzal Marwat laments loss of over 80 seats

For security reasons, my guard urged me to get into the car, the politician explained, stressing that he was trying to dissuade the guard from pushing away party supporters and preventing them from approaching him .

This was not the first instance where the PTI lawmaker indulged in physical altercations. A well-known incident from the past saw him involved in a violent altercation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Afnan Ullah Khan during a live television broadcast in September of the last year.

Following the altercation, the PML-N senator filed a first information report (FIR) against Marwat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khan-removes-sher-afzal-marwat-from-key-positions-in-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos