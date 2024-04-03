Petition for acquittal of Imran Khan filed in May 9 cases





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea seeking an acquittal plea in the May 9 violence case.

According to details, PTI founders' lawyer Naeem Panjutha appeared in court and filed a plea for acquittal of Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal inquired about the number of cases against the PTI founder and asked whether the challan against Khan had been collected in these cases.

Naeem Panjutha told the court that Imran Khan's sentence for Tosha Khanna was suspended and the sentences in the illegal marriage case and the encryption case were still pending.

On this occasion, the District and Sessions Court heard the plea and issued notices of argument on the plea on May 15.

Earlier, Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were granted bail in the May 9 violence case. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ejaz heard the bail pleas of Shah Mehmood and PTI founder Imran Khan.

The prosecution urged the court for some time, but the ATC rejected the application and granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 12 cases and Shah Mehmood in 13 cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/125576-imran-khan-s-acquittal-petition-filed-in-may-9-cases.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

