Imran Khan hints that the army tried to poison Bushra with Harpic. Do Pakistanis ask for a red or blue bottle?





New Delhi: The Imran Khan saga against the Pakistan Army that saw the former prime minister land in jail turned personal on Tuesday with the PTI chief hinting that the establishment tried to poison his wife Bushra Bibi. The weapon used? Three drops of Harpic, the toilet cleaner. But the Pakistanis are not convinced. They question the former first lady. How did she know it was exactly three drops.

Khan, during a hearing at Adiala jail, said that if anything happened to Bushra, army chief General Asim Munir should be held responsible. I know who is behind this, he told a hearing on the Al Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau filed a corruption complaint against Khan and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University Trust. It was alleged that Khan and his wife obtained unapproved benefits in the form of land for the construction of Al-Qadir University, thereby altering the funds provided to the Pakistani government by the National Command Authority (NCA) and allegedly offering legal protection to the property mogul. , Malik Riaz.

Khan and his wife received a reprieve from the Islamabad High Court, which suspended the 14-year sentences imposed on them. However, the two men will not be released because they have already been convicted.

According to local reports, Bushra Bibi claimed to have been poisoned on February 8 with three drops of Harpic and to have fallen ill a month later. When asked who attempted the poisoning and why, Khan stopped her from answering any questions.

Bushra Bibis poisoning

Khan insists that his wife be examined by another doctor. He added that Bushra had marks on his tongue and mouth. The former prime minister claimed that intelligence agents were in charge of everything at Bani Gala and Adiala prison. Bushra Bibi is incarcerated in the Bani Gala sub-prison.

The court ordered Imran to submit a detailed application regarding the medical examination of the former first lady at the request of the former prime minister.

Bushra Bibi, for her part, chose to go into detail in court. She reported experiencing chest and stomach pain, swollen eyes, and an unpleasant taste in her meals and water. She claimed that suspicious materials, including honey, had been included in her meals in the past, and this time it was toilet cleaner, the Express Tribune reported.

It is not the first time. Concerns over alleged threats to Bushra's life were also raised earlier.

In February, the PTI had claimed that Bushra Bibi was given “poisoned food” during her detention, following which she suffered severe stomach aches.

Journalist Mubasher Lucman expressed concerns in a video about whether Bushra Bibi had actually eaten his own hand-prepared food and realized it was toxic. On Khan's call for a health check-up of Bushra at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lucman added that it is not a government hospital and laws cannot be changed for Khan.

If Bushra Bibi refuses to be examined at a public hospital, it means that these claims are false and were made just to score points, he added.

Pakistanis want facts. They question Bushra Bibis' claims based on their accuracy, asking who did the counting? A Twitter user shared a photo of a blue Harpic bottle with Bushra Bibis' face on it with the caption: 3 qatre Harpic ke (3 drops of Harpic)

Another social media user shared a clip on X of one of the panelists on a talk show asking if Bushra Bibi could also divulge the details of Harpic's color.

Was it red or blue? she asks on television.

