Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia





Led by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Deputy Defense Minister Mr. Herindra witnessed the release of humanitarian aid to Egypt and Sudan. Wednesday April 3, 2024 Jakarta Indonesian Deputy Defense Minister Mr. Herindra attended the sending of Indonesian humanitarian aid to Egypt and Sudan, representing Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who was unable to attend attend due to other state functions. This activity itself was led directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Wednesday (3/4). The Indonesian government has sent humanitarian aid in the form of health equipment and medicines to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining world peace. During his speech, President Joko Widodo emphasized that the Indonesian government is very committed to maintaining world peace and is actively involved in the vision and humanitarian missions, whether they arise as a result of a war or natural disasters. The President also expressed concern over the humanitarian events occurring in Gaza; but also the internal conflict that occurred in Sudan, which caused numerous victims. For the umpteenth time, we are once again carrying out a humanitarian mission by sending aid to Egypt and Sudan, to help our brothers and sisters who need help. The aid sent today amounts to around 30 billion rupees, in the form of medicines and health equipment. “And also other assistance tailored to the existing needs on the ground in accordance with the official requests of the Egyptian government and the Sudanese government,” the president said. This Indonesian aid will be delivered directly to Egypt and Sudan using Garuda Indonesia aircraft; The Indonesian delegation, led directly by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, and composed of all elements of ministries and institutions, as well as government partners, also provided this humanitarian aid. “I hope this aid can bring relief to our brothers and sisters who are suffering disasters in Gaza and Sudan,” the president added. Besides Deputy Defense Minister Mr. Herindra, a number of ministers who were also present to accompany President Joko Widodo in releasing humanitarian aid were the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK ) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin; as well as TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo; as well as the Egyptian ambassador and the Sudanese ambassador. (Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense)

