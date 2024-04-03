Donald Trump stung in primary as large number of Republicans vote against him





Donald Trump suffered a blow in several primary votes on Tuesday, after thousands of Republicans refused to vote for him.

The former president is the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, after winning enough delegates last month to secure the nomination and because all of his rivals have dropped out of the race.

That, however, has not calmed divisions among some moderate Republicans and supporters of his rivals like Nikki Haley (who dropped out of the race last month) who have indicated they would never vote for Trump.

With this in mind, although Trump comfortably won four primaries on Tuesday, in Wisconsin, Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island, it is significant that in all of these states a proportion of Republicans voted for politicians who are no longer in the running, showing Anti-Trump sentiment within the GOP is alive and well. That dissent could prove difficult in swing states when the Republican faces Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November election.

Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A large number of Republicans did not vote for the former president in Tuesday's Republican primaries. Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A large number of Republicans did not vote for the former president in Tuesday's Republican primaries. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Wisconsin, Trump won 78.9 percent of the vote while Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, received 12.8 percent of the vote and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 3.3 percent. votes, according to NBC News.

In Connecticut, the former president won 77.8 percent of the vote. Fourteen percent went to Haley while 4.8 percent said they were uncommitted.

Trump also lost about 20 percent of the vote in New York, where he received 82.1 percent of the vote to Haley's 12.9 percent.

In Rhode Island, he won 83.7 percent of the vote, while 10.6 percent of voters went for Haley.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Tuesday's results follow a similar attack by Trump in Florida last month. The former president won 81.2 percent of the vote in the state's primary, down from 2020, when he won about 94 percent of the vote.

Scott Lucas, a professor of international politics at University College Dublin, previously told Newsweek that the Republican Party is very divided and that Haley and her supporters may not switch their allegiance to Trump.

He said: “Nikki Haley stayed in the race not because she thought she could win it, but she stayed in it through Super Tuesday because a lot of people behind her, a lot of Republican members, a lot of Republican donors are very unstable about Donald. “They are very disturbed by his legal problems, they are very disturbed because he is unpredictable, they are very disturbed because of the damage he can do on domestic issues and on foreign policy .”

The Republican National Convention, for which Trump will be confirmed as the 2024 candidate, will take place in Milwaukee in July.

