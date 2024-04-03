Sentences handed down against Imran Khan will not be “upheld” before an honest judge: Sanaullah





Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah speaks at a press conference in Islamabad. AFP/FileSanaullah says the PTI founder's convictions have hurt the PML-N in the polls. Politicians say the party is not bothered by Khan's bail prospects. The judge would dismiss his case or exonerate him, he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the sentences imposed on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan jeopardize the PML's election campaign. N and would not be “upheld” if heard by an honest judge. .

“The cases in which the PTI founder was convicted [before the February 8 polls] has damaged us considerably [PML-N] in the elections because of the victim card used by the PTI. The manner in which the proceedings were conducted and the sentences were handed down would not be valid before a judge who upholds the principles of justice,” Sanaullah said in an interview with a private news channel on Tuesday.

“The judge would dismiss the case or exonerate him [Khan]”, added the PML-N leader, while emphasizing that the party has no objection to the former Prime Minister being granted bail.

Responding to a question on statements by other PML-N leaders suggesting that the PTI founder was always facilitated by the judiciary or the establishment, Sanaullah dismissed such rumours.

His remarks came as the IHC on Monday suspended the 14-year prison sentence handed down to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

When asked if the sentences handed down to the PTI founder were “planned” and were based on someone's “instructions”, Sanaullah said he was not aware of any such case.

“How can I say that the judges acted on someone’s instructions?” he said.

Elaborating on the PML-N's experience in the general elections, the politician said that not only did the PTI wrongly use the victim card during the arrests of supporters and nominators of its candidates as well as rejection of candidatures, but that soaring inflation, especially in utility bills, had provoked the people to blame the last Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

“A greater dialogue”

On the issue of the IHC judges' letter and the government's seemingly lackluster response to defending itself and pushing its narrative, compared to that pushed by its rival PTI, Sanaullah said the situation does not require the defense of the government as such.

“The government should not defend [if what has actually happened that has been alleged by the IHC judges].

“There should be an investigation [into the matter] and action must be taken against those found guilty, including if there are members of the judiciary itself, as well as politicians and the establishment,” the former security czar said.

“The SC will hold the establishment and politicians accountable, but will not summon its own people,” he said.

“Nothing will happen because everyone is involved,” Sanaullah said while calling for “greater dialogue,” calling it the only solution preventing the establishment, judiciary, media and politicians from coming together for a “new beginning”.

