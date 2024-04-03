Politics
Clashes after Turkey overturns victory of pro-Kurdish mayoral candidate
Turkish election officials have canceled the election of a pro-Kurdish candidate for mayor of the eastern city of Van, his party said Tuesday, sparking protests and clashes with police as Opposition politicians criticized the decision.
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a protest in Van, where the DEM party said its candidate in Sunday's municipal elections was declared ineligible at the last minute. Protests also took place in the economic center of Istanbul.
This decision is “unacceptable”, declared on X (formerly Twitter) the re-elected mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, considered a likely presidential candidate in the next elections.
He called on the government and the electoral commission to “respect the will of the people”.
In Sunday's national municipal elections, DEM's Abdullah Zeydan captured more than 55 percent of the vote in Van, located on Lake Van, about 80 kilometers from Turkey's eastern border with Iran.
His exclusion allowed the candidate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) to enter the mayoralty with only 27 percent of the vote, DEM added in a statement.
DEM said that just two days before the vote, the Justice Department overturned a court ruling that restored Zeydan's right to run for office.
Zeydan was elected to Parliament on the HDP (now DEM) list in 2015, but arrested in 2016 with a dozen other deputies after criticizing the Turkish army's aerial bombardments against banned Kurdish militants in the south -East.
– 'Rebellion' –
Speaking to reporters at a rally outside the Supreme Electoral Council in the capital Ankara, DEM co-chairman Tuncer Bakirhan told reporters that Van had suffered a “political coup.”
The region's residents reject the mayors imposed on them by excluding candidates who won the vote, he said.
“This is no way to respect the will of the people,” as Erdogan promised to do on election night, former DEM leader Selahattin Demirtas said in a statement from prison where he has been held since 2016 for terrorism.
“We call on all our people, in particular the inhabitants of Van, as well as all pro-democracy forces and political parties, to oppose this illegality,” he added in the text communicated via his lawyers.
Zeydan can appeal the decision that sparked protests in Van province, where about 1.1 million people live.
Television footage showed hundreds of protesters gathering outside DEM headquarters in Van in a show of solidarity.
“Abdullah Zeydan is our honor,” they chanted. “Government-appointed administrators cannot dissuade us.”
Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protest.
Some 150 people also gathered on the Asian side of Istanbul to protest the regional election commission's decision, unfurling banners reading: “No to government administrators” and “Hands off the will of the Kurdish people,” according to an AFP photographer present on site. .
– Pro-Kurdish walk –
AKP spokesman Omer Celik said this issue was at the discretion of the regional election commission and not the Ankara government.
“If (the party) wants to appeal the decision, the mechanisms for that are clear,” he told reporters after the party's central executive committee meeting.
Celik also criticized scuffles in Van between police and protesters, who he said threw stones at police officers.
“Democratic protest is a right for everyone. There is no room to turn it into a violent incident or attack the police,” he said.
Ozgur Ozel, leader of the opposition CHP party whose candidates won Istanbul and Ankara as well as Anatolia's interior cities in Sunday's vote, backed DEM, calling the reversal of Zeydan's victory a “shame.” .
The DEM — accused by the authorities of having links with outlawed Kurdish militants — during Sunday's municipal elections, took control of town halls in large cities in southeastern Turkey with a Kurdish majority , including the region's largest city, Diyarbakir.
Following the 2019 elections, 52 elected mayors in the southeast on the HDP (now DEM) list were removed from office and replaced by state-appointed administrators due to alleged links to Kurdish militants .
This followed a 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan's government, which sparked a massive crackdown on opponents of all sides.
