I spent 24 hours on Trump's Truth Social. No wonder it's falling apart





You've probably heard of former President Donald Trump's spokesperson and social media platform, Truth Social. You may have seen the headlines that its shares shocked Wall Street with its high-profile IPO. Or that in the week since, its value has hemorrhaged as investors get a real sense of the company's value.

But how many of us know what Truth Social actually looks like? Judging by the platform's relatively small number of active users, I suspect it remains a mystery to many Americans. So I joined Truth Social, going about it selflessly so you don't have to.

Twenty-four hours spent sifting through Truthsayers' posts on the two-year-old platform shed light on why the site is down. In short, partisan echo chambers are outdated, musty spaces that lack the kind of oppositional opinions needed to make social media work. Truth Social is like a MAGA town hall in a ventless conference room, where an endless line of people get on the microphone to share how the world wants to get them.

(Jim Cooke/Los Angeles Times; photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Truth Social stream I experienced was a mix of gun bluster, typo-filled Bible scripture, violent Biden bashing, absurd conspiracy theories, and more misguided memes about hostages of January 6, trans satanists and murderous migrants than anyone should be subjugated into one. day. Or never.

What I haven't seen are the innocuous informational messages that populate other social platforms, a reaction against the absurd misinformation about deadly tsunamis for highly vaccinated people! or ads for lots of things that weren't Trump-branded, Trump-adjacent, or sold by My Pillow.

Social media has always been a playground for our worst instincts, but here the madness and misinformation go largely unchallenged, because who but a Trump fan and columnist compelled to write about this topic would volunteer to rummage through such a pile of garbage? Apparently not enough people to generate substantial revenue, according to a recent revelation that the company only made $4.1 million in revenue in 2023 on losses of more than $58 million, which quickly deflated investor enthusiasm and reduced the company's valuation by about $4 billion over the course of the year. days since its IPO.

There has been little discussion about the platform's stock tumble, but there has been plenty of talk about an alleged trans takeover, alleged Democratic election fraud, President Biden allegedly sniffing a baby at several times during the White House Easter egg hunt on Sunday and a useless Daily Mail poll showing that Trump would beat Michelle Obama if a hypothetical presidential election were held today.

Trump's own posts on his @realDonaldTrump account (6.91 million followers) are the backbone of the Truth Social experience and illustrate what truly sets it apart from other social media.

This site has one star, and it generates far more adulation than warmth. Thousands of users liked and reaffirmed his boasts about presidential support for Hungarian leader and strongman Viktor Orban, his complaints about the latest silence order from a judge presiding over one of his many court cases, and his connection to a Newsweek article about Trump sneakers being resold on eBay for $450,000.

His messages are a mix of loud, Trumpian warnings in all caps UNDER JOE BIDEN'S FACE, WE HAVE BECOME A THIRD WORLD and repeated word salad grievances: I just posted $175 million bond with a state unfortunately failing and very troubled. of New York, based on a corrupt judge and attorney general who used a statute that has never been used for this before, where no jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a 100% perfect caution/non-reliability clause, there were no victims (except me!), there was no crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS.

To create a Truth Social account, you must consent to receive text message updates from the platform, and that Google Voice number designed to receive all your spam calls and text messages in trash will not work (I tried ). The next step is to choose a username. The example given is LibertyForAll. Needless to say, this handle was unavailable, just like LibertyForAli. Once in, he suggested accounts to follow such as Trump, conservative media outlets Daily Wire and Breitbart, country singer John Rich, and right-wing troll @Catturd. I did it, and today I'm no smarter for doing it.

Social media is essentially a brain drain between sporadic bursts of news and new commentary. And even though Twitter's X has fallen into disrepair under SpaceX founder Elon Musk, it's still the closest thing to a public square in our turbulent online society. The chats, Facebook's attempt to eat Twitter's lunch, have still failed to generate enough heat to make it anything other than a placid space where nothing seems to be happening.

Truth Social launched in February 2022 after Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has since been reinstated on both platforms, although he prefers to tell the truth rather than tweet on his own platform, which remains a relatively small operation. Recent estimates from Similarweb show that Truth Social has around 5 million active monthly users, compared to X's 368 million monthly users or Facebook's 2.9 billion. The smaller number of users results in a rather sleepy scrolling experience.

Advertisers also like a lot of users, and the platform's ads, or lack thereof, are indicative of the challenges Truth Social has faced finding businesses willing to spend on Trump's platform. The majority of the ads, titled Sponsored Truth, are for Trump-branded products: a gold Save America 2024 card, a California for Trump hat, an American flag embossed with more MAGA jargon.

Many retailers who buy space on the platform appeal to MAGA voters with Fox News-like candor. Liberals will hate to see this! has an ad for a Love Like Jesus hoodie. But as Monday's financial disclosure showed, this niche market might not be enough to put the company in the black.

To be fair, a Wall Street valuation is not necessarily the only indicator of a product's value in the real world, that place where humans with tangible money and enormous debt actually handle the commodity and use the service. And many tech companies surge after their IPOs, as retail investors buy into the hype, then cut their hair as interest fades.

Regardless, the volatile stock market story is about the most exciting aspect of Truth Social. Otherwise, it's a trip into the predictable, punctuated by ALL CAPS.

