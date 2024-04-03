President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H.Joko Widodo visits Tanjung Bungur Market, Tebo Regency, ensures that market prices are all favorable – InDepthNews.id





InDepthNews.id (Jambi) – President Joko Widodo directly inspected the availability and prices of a number of basic commodities at the Tanjung Bungur Market, Tebo Regency, Jambi Province, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to President Jokowi, the prices A number of staples on the market were pretty good, especially the rice. “Yes, the most important thing is that the prices are all good, the most important thing is that the price of rice here is good,” the president told this media team after the inspection. Regarding availability, the President also said that rice stocks were still in a safe condition. “Apart from this, the prices of a number of other basic necessities are still relatively stable,” he said (03/04/2024) early in the morning. “There is no problem with the stock, this is what SPHP also has from Bulog, which means it is in stock. “I also saw that the prices were good, the same as those shallots and garlic, everything is the same at Merangin market,” the President said. On this occasion, President Jokowi also welcomed and accepted selfie invitations from traders and the public present at Tanjung Bungur Market. One of them is Wendi, a rice and egg trader who admitted that he did not expect to meet President Jokowi. “Very happy, when will we meet the number one person in our place,” Wendi said. Likewise, Feri Siahaan, a local resident who deliberately came to the market to meet President Jokowi, also expressed his joy. According to him, the president's visit to Tebo Regency was historic. “Very proud, grateful to be able to come here, it is indeed a blessing for us to come, Mr. President. “I want to (meet) the number one person in Indonesia, the president has never come here in history ” Feri said. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Jambi Al Haris and Acting Governor also accompanied the President in this activity. Tebo Regent Varial Adhi Putra. (Red)

