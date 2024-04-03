Nies Pratikno was tasked by Joko Widodo to enter Prabowo's cabinet





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – The question that President Joko Widodo entrusted Minister of State Secretary Pratikno to join Prabowo Subianto's cabinet has been denied. “Leave it like that, Gofood, Gojek. Yes, no,” Pratikno told reporters at the State Ministry Secretariat building in Jakarta, as quoted by Antara news agency, Wednesday (3/4). When asked if he would be willing to be part of the next government cabinet, Pratikno replied that he would always try to contribute his best to the government. “Yes, we (I'm) trying to help contribute to better government. “There are many ways to contribute, the way to come back as an academic is also to contribute,” Pratikno said. Previously, General Chairman of Red and White Solidarity Volunteers (Solmet), Silfester Matutina, after meeting with President Jokowi at Bogor Palace, Tuesday (2/4), also said that President Joko Widodo would not hesitate to leave names to become ministers. who would fill Prabowo Subianto's cabinet. “(The president said) The power to appoint ministers is the prerogative of the president-elect. “I do not want to interfere in this matter, after all, the process is still a long time after the inauguration of the president on October 20, 2024. Only after that can the appointment of ministers and the formation of the cabinet” , Silfester said, relaying what the president said during a meeting at the Bogor Palace on Tuesday. Silfester in his written statement said that he was summoned by President Jokowi for a one-on-one discussion of 1.5 hours, starting at 10:00-11:30 WIB. (Kmb/Balipost)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.balipost.com/news/2024/04/03/394597/Bantah-Pratikno-Dititipkan-Joko-Widodo…html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos