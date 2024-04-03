Turkish opposition wins historic victory against President Erdogan's party in local elections: what happened? | News explained





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered its biggest electoral defeat on Sunday March 31 since Erdogan came to power more than two decades ago.

In national local elections, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won municipalities in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces and also recorded mayoral victories in the country's five largest cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa and Antalya.



The elections were seen as a de facto referendum on Erdogan, winner national elections less than a year ago and his party, as president, had devoted all its energy to campaigning for AKP party candidates. Here's a look at the election results, why Erdogan's party lost, and why the results matter. The results Millions of Turkish voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect thousands of local governments, including district mayors and municipal councilors. The results showed that while the CHP received 37% of the vote nationally, the AKP Party's vote share fell to 36%, down from 44% in 2019. This was the first time the AKP Party had lost the popular vote, according to a Foreign Police report. The biggest upset for Erdogan and his party was the loss of Istanbul, a city of nearly 16 million people that accounts for 30 percent of Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP). The president, who grew up in Istanbul and was elected mayor of the city in 1994, hoped his party's candidate, Murat Kurum, would defeat the party. outgoing mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. In 2019, Imamoglu ended the AKP party's years of rule in Istanbul with the support of other opposition parties. After the collapse of opposition unity in 2023 due to defeat in the presidential election, Erdogan saw an opportunity to overturn Imamoglus' victory in 2019. However, Imamoglu defeated Kurum by around 10 percentage points, winning 51% of the vote. This is the largest margin of victory for an Istanbul mayor in 40 years, according to the Foreign Policy report. Another notable loss for the AKP was the city of Ankara, the capital of Turkey. Outgoing CHP mayor Mansur Yavas obtained 60.4% of the vote, far ahead of AKP opponent Turgut Altinoks (32%). The CHP now controls large swaths of western, southern and northern Turkey. The AKP party continues to dominate central Turkey and has achieved more success in southeastern regions devastated by the twin earthquakes of February 2023, according to a party report. BBC. Reason for AK Party's defeat The main factor explaining the loss of Erdogan's party is the state of the Turkish economy. The country has experienced high levels of inflation for years. While official figures estimate that inflation reached almost 70% in February, unofficial figures suggest the figure is closer to 100%, according to the Foreign Policy report. Skyrocketing inflation has seriously affected the lives of most Turks, who are suffering a cost of living crisis. It also massively devalued the lira, which is the country's national currency. Ali Faik Demir, a political scientist at Galatasaray University, told the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP): When Turks vote, the situation in the kitchen or on their plate changes the voting trend. The biggest voting changes happen when we can't afford to live, when we can't eat, he added. Importance of the results These results are likely to boost the morale of the opposition, distraught and deeply divided after a defeat against Erdogan and his party in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections. Imamoglu's resounding victory also consolidated his position not only as leader but also as main opponent of Erdogan. Given his stature, popularity, media savvy and ambitions, Imamoglu could also be a candidate in future presidential elections, according to a France 24 report. For Erdogan, this defeat could mean the end of his political career. Although Erdogan announced that the 2023 presidential elections would be his last, many observers expected him to push through a new constitution that would allow him to govern beyond 2028, when his current term begins. END. This is unlikely to happen now.

