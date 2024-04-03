Councils have called for an independent review of Boris Johnson's leveling up policy, as local authorities assess the cost of years of hype, deception, bureaucratic delays and a culture of begging.

The race to the top was launched by Johnson after the Conservative victory in the 2019 general election, as he promised to boost the UK's left-behind regions by committing billions to regenerate town centers, improve local transport and invest in cultural assets.

Four years and several funding cycles later, many local politicians are angry and frustrated over their experience with a complex, demanding and seemingly random bidding system for many upgrade funds that did not has ultimately resulted in little change so far.

What is even more disconcerting for many is the evolution of a policy which initially appeared to seek to prioritize deprived post-industrial towns in the North and Midlands in the name of reducing regional inequality, but which now embraces places relatively wealthy like Cambridge, Buckinghamshire and Canary Wharf in 2007. London docks.

One of our bids was for a housing site in the most deprived part of County Durham, one of the 10 most deprived areas in the country. How can this not be eligible for the next level but for a renovation of a historic castle in Kent, is it possible? What's more level in that? said Amanda Hopgood, the Liberal Democrat leader of Durham County Council.

Confusingly, three of the 20 most deprived council areas in England, Middlesbrough, Hastings and Rochdale, were did not receive any money over three rounds of the actual leveling fund, although they got money from different pots as part of the wider raising of leveling funds, including the cities fund and the prosperity fund shared (there are now about 36 pots total.)

The funds have different eligibility, application and reporting requirements, with each bid typically costing councils between 30,000 and 60,000, according to Parliament's spending watchdog. Some councils claim to have taken official feedback on failed bids and invested heavily in the next bid, only to be rebuffed again after doing everything they asked.

Gedling Borough Council in Nottinghamshire was told in November that it had once again failed with a bid for leveling up funding (three neighboring councils were then refused). awarded tens of millions to the two of them). He furiously accuses the government of move the goal posts and leaving boards like ours with absolutely nothing, over and over again.

This month, after years of efforts, he finally managed to secure 20 million from the city's long-term plan fund. THE begging bowl culture created by this government when it comes to allocating funds to local towns, means this funding has arrived years later than it should have, said Michael Payne, deputy leader of the Council of district of Gedling.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Accrington Market in Lancashire. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA

Hopgood called for an independent review into the government's terrible handling of a tender process that led to councils wasting scarce resources of time and money. County Durham estimates it spent €1.2 million on five unsuccessful bids after the government changed eligibility rules following their submission.

The frustration is that you spend your time bidding. In reality, you don't have the money or resources to go out to tender. The successful bids seem arbitrary. You cannot be sure of the outcome related to the quality of the offer. You start to believe this has been politically changed, said Graham Chapman, Nottingham City Labor councilor and vice-chair of the city authority special interest group.

A chief executive of a southern England council has lamented the short-termism of stage levelling, made worse by huge council budget cuts. He highlighted the success of a locally planned and built municipal arts center as part of an old-fashioned regeneration program before austerity took hold. We would never build that today because we don't have the resources, certainty or capacity to do so.

Chapman criticizes the lack of ambition and the focus on physical infrastructure at the expense of tackling the skills gap: it was the only game in town, but it was naive, totally superficial and underfunded. You don't change anything with a few bobs in a few years. You can't just destroy downtown and think you're leveling up, he said.

The government insists it is regenerating town centres, creating new infrastructure and helping to improve communities. This month's public accounts committee report is less optimistic, highlighting huge project delays: only 10% of allocated funds have been spent. Labor compared leveling up to the level burnt shell of an abandoned car.

Professor Graeme Atherton of Center for Inequalities and Leveling Up said that despite much criticism, it can be argued that the policy worked on its own terms, getting Johnsonian cake and eating it to hit certain target locations while managing to keep other locations relatively happy. Whether the upgrade is successful or appropriate is another set of questions, he added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Upgrades, Housing and Communities said: We reject these claims and are proud of our record in funding historically neglected areas. We have committed more than 15 billion in funding to regenerate city centers, create new infrastructure and improve people's daily lives.