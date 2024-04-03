Somalia maritime deals could change dynamics

Ethiopia and Turkey, which have enjoyed cordial relations since the early 20th century, have grown even closer in recent years as both struggle with Western criticism of their domestic policies. But new developments are putting this relationship to the test. These include Turkey supposing the role of protecting Somali waters meant to include the Gulf of Aden as well as Ethiopia's efforts to obtain to access to the sea thanks to an agreement with Somaliland.

Michael Bishku, specialist in the history of the Middle East and Africa, recently researched Ethiopia-Turkey relations explain why Turkey's ties with Ethiopia are largely economic while those with Somalia are sentimental, with the aim of helping an impoverished Muslim country.

What historically links Ethiopia and Turkey?

Turkey and its predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, had a long story interactions in the Horn of Africa, dating back to the 16th century. But formal diplomatic relations between the Ethiopian emperor Menelik II and the Ottoman empires Sultan Abdülhamid II were only initiated in 1896. At the time, the Ethiopians had just defeated the Italians in Battle of Adwa. In 1889, the Italians began to occupy the the greatest part of Somalia, while the British established a protectorate in the Somaliland region in 1898. Ethiopia did not participate in the First World War and Britain and Italy were part of the victorious Entente. After the war, the Ottoman Empire, as part of the defeated Central Powers, was divided. Turkey, in 1923, asserted its control over the Turkish areas of the former empire.

The new Republic of Turkey opened its first embassy in sub-Saharan Africa in Addis Ababa in 1926. Ethiopia returned the favor by establishing its embassy in Ankara in 1933.

When Italy invaded Ethiopia between 1935 and 1937, Turkish soldiers volunteered to join the Ethiopian army, under the Turkish government. strongly supporting sanctions against Italy. During the occupation, which lasted until 1941, the Ethiopian embassy in Türkiye never closed. Turkey remained neutral until the end of World War II. But this kissed alliance with the United States after the war, as did Haile Selassies in Ethiopia.

Relations between Turkey and Ethiopia stayed close during the 1960s. At the time, both countries took the side pragmatic approach to improve relations with the Soviet bloc and the Arab world.

In 1974, Haile Selassie was overthrown by the army. The army then established a Marxist regime in Ethiopia which lasted until 1991. Relations were suspended by Turkey during this period.

What is the history of Turkey's relations with Somalia?

A united Somalia, including the former British Somaliland, gained independence in 1960. The enlarged state coveted Somalia's populated Ogaden region of Ethiopia. Turkey did not establish an embassy in Somalia until 1979, when that country severed close ties with the Soviet bloc amid a war with Ethiopia as it unsuccessfully attempted to occupy the country. Ogaden (1977-1978).

Somalia President Siad Barre was overthrown in 1991 and the country fell into chaos. The Turkish embassy closed until 2011. Türkiye participated in the two United Nations operations in Somalia, the first between 1992 and 1993 and the second between 1993 and 1995.

In 2011 Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who was then prime minister of Turkey and whose government saw itself as a defender of Sunni Muslim interests, became the first non-African leader to visit Somalia in two decades. Five years later, he visited the country again as president, to open Turkey's largest diplomatic complex in the world. Mogadishu Airport and Seaport are executed by Turkish companies.

In 2017, Turkey opened a military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers. It has also built hospitals and infrastructure through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TKA) offices, as well as providing scholarships for Somalis to study in Turkey.

Turkey provided more than a billion dollars humanitarian aid since 2011, part of which came from Muslim NGOs.

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) support the Somali government's efforts against the threat of Al-Shabaab.

United Arab Emirates assistance to Somalia was much lower than that to Turkey. However, she has been involved in the country in other ways. In 2015, she also participated in the second United Nations peacekeeping operation in Somalia and established a military training center in Mogadishu. This too upgraded Berbera in Somaliland and manages two Somali ports: Berbera and Bosaso. The port of Bosaso is in Puntland, another breakaway Somali territory.

These measures were seen as a way to increase security against Iran and its Houthi ally in Yemen.

How does Somaliland complicate things?

Somaliland declared independence in 1991. But it is still internationally recognized as a de jure part of Somalia.

Ethiopia, Turkey and Djibouti have established consulates in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland. Other countries such as Kenya and the United Arab Emirates have liaison offices there. But only the UAE and Ethiopia have bypassed Mogadishu to strike deals directly with the Somaliland government, even though the UAE publicly supports Somalia's territorial integrity.

UAE deal involved set up a military base in Somaliland and train Somaliland security forces.

In January 2024, Ethiopia and Somaliland signed a memorandum of understanding under which Somaliland offered Ethiopia port access through a 50-year lease of 20 km of Somaliland coastline . In exchange, Ethiopia would grant diplomatic recognition to Somaliland.

Somalia countered the announcement of this agreement by making Turkey a key player security partner. Turkey must train and equip the Somali naval force and help patrol the Somali coastline.