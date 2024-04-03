Trump was granted his $175 million bail. Now what?





Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Monday evening, three days before the judge's deadline, Donald Trump posted bond in his corporate fraud case, which will allow him to appeal the $454 million judgment entered against him last month.

According to a court filing, Trump secured a $175 million bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware-registered company that specializes in surety bonds and other forms of insurance. Its president, Don Hankey, is a billionaire who got rich offering high-interest loans to car buyers with bad credit in California. We are happy to be able to accommodate the ex-president in this situation, Hankey told ABC News. I'd say it's more of a business decision, but I happen to be a supporter as well. Hankey said he and Trump's team were in talks to cover the full $454 million before an appeals court last week significantly reduced that figure.

Now that a fan has come to his aid, where does that leave Trump? He will be able to move forward with his appeal knowing that New York Attorney General Letitia James will not be able to freeze his bank accounts or seize his assets while his appeal plays out in the coming months. But for the moment, no money will actually be returned to the State. As the New York Times notes, the bond is a legal document, not an actual money transfer, that agrees to cover the $175 million sum if Trump loses the appeal and doesn't pay.

Trump, however, would have had to provide at least $175 million in cash to secure bail. (Typically, an arrangement of this type would require a client to post 125 percent of the bond amount, but given Hankey's political backing, those terms could be flexible in his case.) Combine that with the 91 percent bond, 6 million dollars that Trump appealed. the verdict for defamation of E. Jean Carroll, and Trump is now down to $267 million as the lengthy appeals process plays out in both cases. Estimates suggest Trump had $350 million in cash at the end of last year, meaning Trump is left with a ballpark figure of $80 million or possibly less, depending on the terms of the bond deals . So even though the Republican National Committee agrees to pay its candidates' legal fees in the four upcoming criminal cases, things are looking a little tense for Trump this year.

