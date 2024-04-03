Lachlan Cartwright: What I saw at the National Enquirer during the rise of Trump





I started as editor-in-chief of The Enquirer and Radar Online in mid-May. What I quickly learned was that Howard, even if he wanted to, wouldn't change the operation; Pecker really ran the place. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings there were coverage meetings, in which Howard and the editors of The Enquirers' sister titles appeared before Pecker and several of his top lieutenants to show some options and analyze sales figures. If a stock fell from week to week, Pecker became apoplectic. I walked through the back of the newsroom near Pecker's office and heard him yelling through the walls. Sometimes Pecker would suggest a favorite cover line, requiring us to change a story to fit the language. In this paranoid environment, all that mattered to anyone was not incurring Pecker's wrath and being fired. (Pecker did not respond to requests for comment.)

A frustrating first year spent in a windowless office was suddenly cut short on the afternoon of March 29, 2015, when a source told me about a woman named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez who turned herself in to police in New York after being groped by Harvey Weinstein in TriBeCa. My pulse was finally racing, a scoop that was worth it. Rumors had been circulating about Weinstein and women for years. Business, casting and worse. I called Howard and was struck by his response: he seemed less interested in the story than in the identity of my source. (In response to questions from The Times, Howard said he was simply verifying the origin of the story, a standard part of his duties.)

I couldn't understand his attitude. But before going any further, the Daily News broke the story, with the help of law enforcement sources. But Gutierrez still hadn't spoken publicly, and Howard went out of his way to try to buy her side of the story. The Enquirer, like many tabloids, sometimes paid sources for exclusive stories; this is not an acceptable practice in most newsrooms, nor in those in which I have worked since. Still, it seemed strange that we were trying to buy a story that we could have had for free. Money really isn't an issue, Howard messaged me so I can send 5k to your source to do this on top of his 20k. But Gutierrez didn't want $20k. She wanted her story to be heard. And it continued to spread to other media outlets, thanks to leaks from police and film industry sources who presented the case in the media as an attempt at blackmail.

Howard came in and out of my office asking for updates. I think the stakes have just increased, he texted me, and your source could make a lot of money. I texted the source to tell him that Gutierrez could ask for any amount of money and that she could take a substantial discount. She's less concerned about money than making good decisions, the source replied. Midway through the week, Howard told me to offer Gutierrez $150,000, with a finder's fee of $25,000 for my finder, an extraordinary sum of money. Most of the stories we purchased cost us around a few thousand dollars. (Howard says he was just passing along offers at Pecker's direction.) She says no, the source texted back, don't ask again.

Unbeknownst to me at the time, Weinstein had virtually been guaranteed that we would never talk about his sexual transgressions. Earlier that year, the Weinstein Company signed a deal with AMI to produce something called Radar TV. The plan was to take our celebrity coverage from Radar Online and use it to create a daily live television show in the Access Hollywood mold. The deal involved numerous lunches between Weinstein and Howard at the Tribeca Grill, but never resulted in an actual television show. Nonetheless, the partnership made Weinstein a FOP friend of Pecker, which allowed him to be protected from negative coverage. He was also able to leverage his relationship with AMI to use our extensive information gathering resources to gather information on actresses who he believed could speak to the press.

