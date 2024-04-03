Reviews | Turkish voters support opposition and reject Erdogan and ruling AKP





Turkish voters delivered a strong and unequivocal rebuke to increasingly authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party in Sunday's municipal elections. They gave the opposition the largest share of votes and control of the country's five largest cities. The question now is whether Mr. Erdogan will heed the message and change his mind. illiberal and intolerant style to govern. The darkest possibility is that hell will respond to this setback with even more repression. Istanbul's victorious mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, was easily re-elected despite Mr. Erdogan's intensive campaigning for his challenger. Mr. Imamoglu, Mr. Erdogan's longtime rival, summed up the significance of the opposition's victory, saying the vote marks the end of democratic erosion in Turkey and the resurgence of democracy. If only it were that simple. Mr. Erdogan, immediately saddened by the outcome, acknowledged that his ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, had lost momentum. He promised to engage in a period of self-criticism. We hope that he is sincere and that his critical self-examination will lead to the opening of the Turkish democratic space, the restoration of formerly independent institutions and civil society, an end to media censorship and the release of hundreds of political prisoners and journalists. Although ostensibly a democracy, Turkey under Mr. Erdogan's rule over the past two decades is known for its democratic backsliding and centralization of power in an imperial presidency. Liberty House Turkey is now considered unfree, with abysmal scores on political rights and civil liberties. Reporters Without Borders The latest press freedom rankings place Turkey 165th out of 180 countries, behind Russia and Cambodia as spendthrift jailers of journalists. Despite his attacks on democratic norms, Mr. Erdogan managed to maintain its legitimacy with the West including the United States due to the country's crucial strategic position. Turkey is a long-standing member of NATO and has the second-largest army in the alliance, and it has participated in NATO-led military operations. But Mr. Erdogan is often a troublesome ally. Turkey has refused to join sanctions against Russia after the Kremlin's illegal invasion of Ukraine, maintain trade relations with Moscow. And Mr Erdogan maintains close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Follow this author Editorial committee the opinions Turkish voters, in turning against Mr. Erdogan's ruling party and embracing the opposition, were likely influenced as much by Turkey's dire economic situation as by geopolitical concerns or the president's growing authoritarianism. While centralizing power within the presidency, Mr. Erdogan has proven himself to be an incompetent manager of the economy. Inflation is now around 70 percent, unemployment is high and the value of the Turkish lira has fallen by more than 80 percent in the past five years. There have been signs recently that Mr. Erdogan is abandoning some of his unorthodox economic views that led to the country's crisis, such as resisting interest rate hikes, believing they would lead to higher prices. The Central Bank, under the leadership of a new, more competent team, started late last year increase rates. But much of the damage caused by Mr. Erdogan's mismanagement has been harder to repair. Mr. Erdogan, 70, has dominated Turkish politics since 2003 and was re-elected last year against an uninspiring opposition candidate in a tight race that required the first runoff in Turkey's history. Mr. Erdogan was recently quoted saying Sunday's municipal elections would be the last in which he would participate. But few expect him to relinquish power so easily. Many believe Mr Erdogan will try to force a change to the constitution to allow him to run for another term in 2028. If Mr Erdogan tries to run again, he could find himself facing a formidable opponent in the charismatic Mr Imamoglu, 53. Mr. Erdogan has already shown that he fears Mr. Imamoglu, probably because running the city of Istanbul was his own political springboard to the presidency. In 2019, when Mr. Imamoglu first won the Istanbul mayoral race, the ruling party tried to have him disqualified. Finally, a new election was held and Mr. Imamoglu again won hands down. Mr Imamoglu is still dealing with a bogus court case in 2022 that prevented him from running for president last year and could still see him disqualified from office. It remains an open question whether Sunday's elections will truly mark the end of Turkey's democratic backsliding. The answer depends on Mr Erdogan's willingness to listen to the message clearly sent by voters.

