Joe Biden and Xi Jinping clash in first call since November meeting

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping clashed in a phone call Tuesday over U.S. trade restrictions on technology and Taiwan, but they sought to manage their tensions, with two senior U.S. officials heading to Beijing soon.

US President Joe Biden meets with China's Xi Jinping on November 15, 2023. Photo: White House.

The nearly two-hour phone conversation was the first direct interaction between the two leaders since a November summit in California that saw a marked thaw in tone, if not a long-term rivalry, between the world's two largest economies.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will leave Wednesday and travel to Guangzhou, a southern city emblematic of China's manufacturing powerhouse, and Beijing, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected in China in the coming weeks, officials said.

“We believe there is no substitute for regular communication at the leadership level to effectively manage this complex and often tense bilateral relationship,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. after the call.

U.S. officials have said the discussions were not aimed at managing but rather resolving differences, and the two leaders have been open about heated disagreements.

Janet Yellen. Archive photo: European Central Bank, via Flickr.

Xi accused the United States of creating economic risks by Biden's sweeping ban on high-tech exports to China.

“If the United States persists in suppressing China's high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, we will not stand idly by,” Xi warned, according to Chinese state media.

Biden rejected his call, with the White House saying “the United States will continue to take necessary steps to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment.”

Biden also refused to back down on TikTok, the Chinese-owned blockbuster app that Congress is threatening to ban unless it changes hands, with Kirby saying Biden insisted he wanted to protect the security of Americans' data.

Thaw incentives

Xi, China's most powerful leader in decades, has consolidated power at home and taken a tough approach in Asia, with a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong and confrontations in recent weeks with the Philippines over the China Sea southern.

But U.S. observers see Xi as eager to ease friction with the United States as China faces economic headwinds.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. Archive photo: US government, via Flickr.

At the California summit, he agreed to two key U.S. demands: limiting precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of fentanyl, the synthetic painkiller causing an overdose epidemic in the United States, and restoring dialogue between the two armies to manage crises.

Xi may also believe there are more opportunities to work with Biden, who faces a rematch in November's presidential election with Donald Trump, who has made China his archenemy.

Biden preserved and even accelerated some of Trump's tough measures, but also identified areas of common interest, such as combating climate change.

Taiwan sounds the alarm

The White House said Biden pressed Xi to ensure “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait ahead of the May 20 inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te.

China has denounced Lai, a longtime proponent of a separate identity for the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing, but U.S. officials have been cautiously optimistic that Chinese military measures ahead of the inauguration will not go further. beyond past practices.

In the phone call, Xi told Biden that Taiwan remained an “impassable red line” for China, according to state media.

Taiwan President-elect William Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim greet members of the press in Taipei, Taiwan, January 13, 2024. Photo: Kelly Ho/HKFP.

The United States has expressed concern over rising Chinese actions against the Philippines in the South China Sea conflict.

The Biden administration, while maintaining dialogue with China, has emphasized support for its allies.

Amid the diplomatic turmoil with China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a state visit to Washington next week, which will be joined by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos for three-way negotiations.

Both Blinken and Yellen will make their second visit to China in less than a year, marking a return to more routine interaction after the Covid pandemic and rising tensions under Trump.

This in-depth diplomacy contrasts with Biden's approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has avoided since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden expressed concern about China's growing efforts to help Russia rebuild its military-industrial base, calling them a risk to European security, the White House said.

