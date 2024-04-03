PM Modi is an 'ansh' of Lords Ram and Vishnu, says Kangana Ranaut





Mandi: Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' (part) of Lord Ram and Lord Vishnu. Addressing a rally in Karsog Assembly constituency falling under Mandi Parliament seat, she termed Modi as a symbol of Lord Ram. It's the first time women feel like someone cares about them, she said. Modi chose Mandi's daughter (Kangana) to contest from this seat, she said, and appealed to the people to vote for her to ensure a third term for Modi as prime minister. “We can say that Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' of Lord Ram and Vishnu who takes care of us,” she said. Kangana claimed that Congress had become synonymous with scams. The 2G and coal scams took place during Congressional tenure, she added. The actor also interacted with the public at Pangna, Churag, Mahunag and Seri in Karsog. She also visited the historic Mahunag temple to seek blessings. She reiterated that Congress leaders have used indecent and abusive language against women, which reflects their petty mentality. Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir sparked a huge political row with derogatory comments against Ranaut and Mandi in their social media posts. Later, Shrinate said his account had been hacked. Meanwhile, Himachal Public Works Minister and Congress in-charge of Mandi Parliament seat Vikramaditya Singh said Kangana was away when the worst-ever monsoon disaster hit the state. Singh, son of state Congress chief and sitting MP from Mandi seat Pratibha Singh, held a meeting with party leaders and workers in the parliamentary constituency to chalk out the election strategy. Many workers spoke of the lack of coordination between the government and the organization. Singh replied that the issues would be resolved. A section of workers also argued that Pratibha Singh is the most suitable candidate from Mandi as she had earlier defeated the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, had earlier refused to contest the elections but softened after Kangana's name was announced by the BJP. She is the frontrunner for the Congress and has said that she will follow the instructions of the Congress high command. She earlier told PTI that people wanted a member of the Virbhadra family to contest this election from Mandi. The BJP has announced candidates for all four Lok Sabha seats and polls in six Assembly constituencies, while the Congress is yet to announce its candidates. (Published April 3, 2024, 4:42 p.m. EAST)

