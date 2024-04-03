Donald Trump wanted Ivanka to replace him on 'The Apprentice'





When Donald Trump left his seat in the boardroom as the star of his long-running NBC reality series “The Apprentice” in 2015 to run for president of the United States, he clearly had his mind on a successor.

“I said, 'The best person to hire would be Ivanka Trump,'” Donald Trump said. “I didn’t insist. But I thought Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire.

Trump shares this revelation in a new book about his years as a reality TV star, “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” written by Ramin Setoodeh, co-editor of Variety. The book lifts the lid on how Trump's decade playing the role of an all-knowing mogul on television shaped his image as a politician, ultimately catapulting him to the White House.

“Apprentice in Wonderland” draws on unprecedented access and hours of interviews with Trump after he left the White House in January 2021, as well as with his original advisers to the board, George Ross and Carolyn Kepcher, NBC executives and dozens of former contestants. Setoodeh is the author of the 2019 bestselling book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View'.”

When “The Apprentice” premiered in January 2004, it became an overnight sensation, reaching more than 20 million viewers per episode in its first season. More importantly, the series, created by Mark Burnett, made Trump a beloved national figure. On television, Trump was a shrewd businessman, judging candidates seeking his endorsement in a job search competition and rejecting those who weren't up to the task with his ubiquitous catchphrase: “You you're fired!

Eventually, the show added more star power in the form of contestants on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” in which everyone from Joan Rivers to Piers Morgan competed for Trump's endorsement in charitable tasks. Trump starred in 14 seasons of “The Apprentice” and its spinoffs before leaving reality TV, and he was also credited as an executive producer on the series.

“NBC didn’t like it, because it became like a family affair,” Trump says in the book about his proposal to replace him with Ivanka. “But I said, 'You're not going to hire anyone who's even close to Ivanka.' They said, “Huh…” And then they came back with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger replaced Trump as host of “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” which premiered in January 2017, before Trump's inauguration, and was canceled after one season due to poor ratings.

As part of Trump's pitch for an Ivanka version of “The Apprentice,” Eric and Don Trump Jr. have reportedly joined their TV sister as board advisors. The trio had been regular fixtures on the show for years, appearing alongside their father in later seasons to help him evaluate the contestants.

“It was going to be all three of us,” Eric Trump says in the book. “We talked about it for a little while. »

Ultimately, this Ivanka-led sequel to “The Apprentice” did not come to fruition, as NBC severed ties with Donald Trump when he ran for president and immediately made derogatory comments about the Mexican immigrants in July 2015.

Instead, Trump's adult children joined him on the campaign trail. “I think it's quite difficult to say that we're going to do reality TV at a time when there's talk of ending nuclear proliferation in the world,” Eric says in the book. “I’m not sure the two could have worked in tandem.”

“Apprentice in Wonderland” will be published June 18 by HarperCollins.

