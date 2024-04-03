Pakistani judges say intelligence threatened them over Imran Khan | Imran Khan





Claims by Pakistan's top judges that intelligence agencies pressured them in cases involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been taken to the country's Supreme Court, following the publication of an unprecedented letter which created a storm in Pakistan.

The letter from the six high court judges alleged kidnappings of their family members, torture, installation of cameras in their chambers and threats from the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

In one case, judges said they were forced to hear an appeal against Khan even after a majority of judges ruled it was inadmissible.

Considerable pressure was put on the judges who had found the request inadmissible, by ISI agents, through friends and relatives of these judges. Fearing for their safety, they sought additional protection for their homes. One of the judges had to be hospitalized due to stress-induced high blood pressure, the letter said.

He claimed that a judge's brother-in-law was kidnapped by individuals claiming to be ISI agents and tortured into making false allegations.

Khan was removed from office in a vote of confidence in April 2022 and has since been arrested and charged with corruption, selling state gifts, leaking state secrets and has been convicted in a multitude cases with sentences ranging from 10 to 14 years of imprisonment. He has been charged in more than 100 cases and has been in prison since August. Khan has denied all accusations and claimed his treatment was politically motivated, accusing Pakistan's powerful military leader of harboring a personal grudge against him. The army denied his claims.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party gather during a protest demanding the release of Imran Khan outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 2. Photograph: Sohail Shahzad/EPA

At the opening of the Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said he had no tolerance for attacks on the independence of the judiciary. Supreme Court Justice Athar Minallah said the letter addressed what has been happening in Pakistan for 76 years. We cannot bury our heads like an ostrich in the sand, he said.

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Khan's adviser on media and international affairs, said the letter written by the judges clearly showed that the courts had been under duress for at least two years.

This is not the first time, and it will not be the last, that the establishment and military operatives have pressured the desired verdicts from our courts. However, this time the tactics used were appalling, from installing cameras in judges' chambers to threatening them and their family members, Bukhari said.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said it was unprecedented in Pakistan's history for senior sitting judges to go public with allegations of interference by intelligence agencies.

This is a test case for the Supreme Court as the High Court judges await justice and guidance from the Supreme Judicial Council to end agency interference.

The judges said in the letter that they had informed the chief justices of the High Court and the Supreme Court in the past about threats, and that an ISI military general had assured the chief justice last May of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that no ISI official would do so. approach the IHC judges. However, he said interference by intelligence agents continued.

The letter came a week after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a high court judge, Shaukat Siddiqui, who was dismissed after publicly claiming that ISI agents were involved in political engineering and manipulation of High Court decisions. The prime minister at the time was Khan.

Hasnaat Malik, an analyst, said Khan's record in power was not good and he had sided with the military establishment, but at present Khan and his party were suffering the brunt of his pressures.

We have seen in the past judges being pressured by agents for reasons of political engineering. But this new episode of the letter is mainly directed against Khan and his party. It is up to the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice to decide the future of the judiciary, he said.

Intelligence officials have rejected the allegations in the letters. The accusations leveled by the honorable IHC judges are frivolous in nature and out of context. The case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan is purely legal and has nothing to do with law enforcement, an official said.

The allegations regarding the abduction of the brother-in-law are also pure fabrications and are made without any proof. As the case is judged by the Supreme Court and broadcast on national media, all aspects will remain public without any bias. Intelligence officials expect a free and fair trial in this case to reach its logical conclusion.

