



Rishi Sunak opened the door for Boris Johnson to join the general election campaign amid a nightmarish vote for the Conservatives. The prime minister insisted he had not yet decided when voters would go to the polls, fueling further speculation about the timing. He told The Sun No matter the ballots show that Mr Johnson would be welcome to join the election campaign. The former prime minister could be deployed to battlefields to boost Tory support. Mr. Johnson led the Conservatives by an overwhelming majority of 80 seats in 2019. Mr Sunak told The Sun that any signs of a frosty relationship may have thawed since last year. He said: “I spoke to him in person at the end of last year… Anyone from the Conservative family who wants to see a Conservative re-elected and doesn't think Keir Starmer is the right person to lead our country will be welcome on the campaign trail.

“At the end of the day, it's the choice. It's me or Keir Starmer after the next elections. If you want to cut taxes, if you want a better approach to net zero, if you want a better approach to immigration, we are the ones to do it for you. » It emerged in March that Mr Johnson was in contention to campaign in Red Wall seats in the Midlands and the north of England. Mr Johnson's allies and government figures said he would give speeches and feature in campaign literature. Mr Sunak's comments come as pollsters believe he is set to suffer a general election defeat similar to that Conservatives“1997 eruption. A YouGov poll found that Labor would win 403 seats across the UK, giving it a majority of 154 seats in the House of Commons. THE Conservatives would win only 155 seats, compared to 365 seats won in the 2019 general election.

The analysis, which uses the multi-level regression and poststratification (MRP) sampling method, found that prominent conservative figures including Jeremy HuntPenny Mordaunt, Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg are reportedly set to lose their seats. Pollsters say Mr Sunak is heading for a result worse than Sir John Major's defeat in 1997, when the then Conservative leader won a total of 165 seats. Sir Keir Starmer is, for its part, on the verge of achieving a victory comparable to that of Tony Blair during his first mandate. In 1997, the prime minister of the longest-serving party won 418 of the 659 seats available in the House of Commons. Other Conservative figures at risk of losing their seats include Cabinet members Michelle Donelan, Science Secretary and Welsh Secretary David TC Davies, according to the poll.

Asked by The Sun's Never Mind the Ballots about the Conservatives' recent drop in the polls, Mr Sunak said: “It's been a frustrating time and I fully appreciate it. There's going to be a lot of polling. “What matters is the general election and that’s what I’m focused on.” The prime minister said his continuing “working hypothesis” is that an election will take place in the second half of the year, but added that he has not decided when it will take place as he is “busy at focus on the things that matter to people.” YouGov's modeling is based on voting intention data collected and analyzed by the researcher from 18,761 British adults surveyed from March 7 to 27.

